Uber Eats makes first-ever delivery in space, but what are the dishes?

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa created history on 11 December by making the first Uber Eats delivery in space.

Maezawa, who is described as a “delivery superfan” by Uber Eats, handed ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS).

A look at how Maezawa completed the journey to space to deliver food

How did Maezawa reach the ISS?

Maezawa took off in a Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and completed the 400-km journey to the ISS in 8 hours and 34 minutes. The Japanese billionaire is spending a 12-day vacation at the ISS.

“Today, we are proud to share that Uber Eats made our first-ever food delivery to space. Expanding our global footprint beyond earth’s surface has been a longtime dream and we are thrilled to partake in a small piece of history,” the company said in its statement.

“This delivery marks one giant leap for Uber as we’re committed to helping people go anywhere and get anything — now, including space,” added Uber Eats.

Following the delivery, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi jokingly said on Twitter, “This delivery took a bit longer than our normal 20-30 mins, but in our defense it was a pretty long trip!”

What did the astronauts eat?

Dishes delivered to the ISS included delicious braised pork, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, boiled mackerel in miso and beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce.

What’s interesting for people on Earth?

For those on Earth who want to savour the delicacies delivered at the ISS can do so by simply ordering from Uber Eats.

The food delivery platform has an offer for the first 24,800 people. Using the promotional code SPACEFOOD, customers can get a discount of US$10 off on orders worth US$20 and more. The promo, Uber Eats, says is “to celebrate the distance from Earth to the ISS”.

The code is available from 13 to 19 December 2021.

