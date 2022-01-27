The ultimate guide to street burgers in KL

When it comes to street food, Malaysia is and will always be a frontrunner in this category. Forget what the Netflix documentary knows because as far as many locals at home and abroad are concerned, we deserved a place on that list. But with bygones being bygones, it’s time to move on and focus on the present. Ramly burgers — a.k.a street burgers — are a staple amongst many Malaysians and it is the epitome of what street food is all about.

KL is home to many ramly burger stalls scattered across the city, all of which comes with its own rendition of what a ramly burger should be like. Whether you like it greasy, messy, or even both for that matter, you will always find a ramly burger stall that caters to your very needs.

It takes a certain level of skill to create the perfect ramly burger, which is why many owners have spent years perfecting their craft and getting the flavour just right. Of course, these differ from your gourmet burgers, which quite frankly utilises ingredients that your everyday person cannot pronounce or even comprehend.

The greatest part of ramly burgers is that they are best eaten at night, whether it’s for dinner or supper. Most stalls would open from dinner onwards until the wee hours of the morning, which is the perfect time to grab a bite when you’re done throwing back a few drinks.

All the best ramly burgers you can find around KL and PJ in 2022:

Hero Image: @riadasmat; Featured Image: @burgermbira_my