Virtual bar hopping and street food fest in KL to partake and win cool prizes this month

Street food in KL comes to the comfort of your abode.

Dining out is back in full force. With restaurants proliferating, a pop-up food court made permanent, cross-pollination between acclaimed chefs in the Andaman Sea, is there still a legitimate reason to not dine out and order in?

Of course, and there are plenty of reasons you might want to do so. You could escape the madding crowd who can’t be bothered about physical distancing and the notorious vehicular congestion chronically plaguing arterial roads. You might want to host an intimate party at home with friends and family. Better yet, there are a slew of promo codes that make virtual bar hopping and street food fest in KL at home an enticing idea.

Virtual bar hopping and street food fest in KL to partake this month:

Bar-United Bar Hop

Walking from Drunkenness by Hood Bar

An interactive virtual playground integrating social networking, online shopping and deliveries, point rewards and redemptions, virtual bar hopping, and live-streaming events, Bar-United is the place to be for the at-home social drinker.

The latest campaign, Martell’s Hop & Hunt, is a collaboration with 10 of KL’s most exciting cocktail bars. They include Bar Tailor, Concubine, G-String, Hood Bar, Jann at Four Points by Sheraton, Jio, The Dugout, The Iron Fairies, Three X Co and WetDeck at W Kuala Lumpur.

The contest is valid till December 5 and requires participants to hunt for the Standout Swift pieces and complete the puzzle. The grand prize is a bottle of Martell Caractère – available in a very limited quantity in Malaysia.

Brandy Alexa by The Iron Fairies

These 10 participating bars are offering a selection of Martell cocktails, each featuring an audacious ingredient. To win the grand prize, participants have to collect 10 Standout Swift pieces. Furthermore, by amassing 4 and 8 pieces, participants can respectively win a Martell thumb drive and a Martell Miniature Trio set.

Sign up at www.bar-united.my

Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival

Over 100 street food vendors serving both classic and innovative dishes are part of the festival. Apart from the dishes you crave the most, Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal will also be delivered to your doorstep. However, the service is limited to those residing in the Klang Valley, Penang, Ipoh and Johor Bahru, as long as they live within 10km from the participating vendor.

Kicking off November 12, Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival will continue for 6 weeks – every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only, and from 11am until 9pm.

To enliven the street food fest, Tiger Beer is collaborating with streetwear labels EK Collective, TNT Co, The Swagger Salon, Eversince, Pestle & Mortar, and Dissyco for 2 limited-edition apparels from each brand. One of the 2 streetwear merchandises will be included in the Hypefeast Drop, which comes with the street food dish that inspired the exclusive apparel, as well as a Tiger Beer and a Tiger Crystal. The cool set is exclusive for inhabitants of the Klang Valley, Penang, Ipoh and Johor Bahru. Anyone else, however, can look forward to other limited-edition goods in the Hype Store.

Meanwhile, visitors will earn Tiger Coins when they partake in virtual games, which can then be redeemed as vouchers for more food, beer and merchandise.

Enjoy RM30 off with a minimum spend of RM160 on Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal, excluding bundle deals, with the use of the promo code STREETFOOD30 on www.drinkies.my.

Sign up at www.tigerstreetfood.my

