What to expect at Kita Food Festival 2022

Kita Food Festival 2022 returns in September this year with a jam-packed schedule, traversing Langkawi, Penang, and Kuala Lumpur.

Are you ready to excite your appetitive for both palate and culinary knowledge? Enthusiasts of all things food and drinks will be excited to know that Kita Food Festival will be returning to Malaysia once again. The exceptional annual dining event is back for its second edition, a follow-up to its December 2021 debut. Similar to the previous line-up of activities last year, expect unique dining experiences, informative masterclasses, engaging TED-like talks, and immersive forums with some of the world’s finest chefs, winemakers, and food thinkers.

Kita Food Festival 2022 will begin with a weekend in Langkawi this September, before moving on to George Town, Penang in October. The culinary festivities will culminate at the end November with two action-filled weekends in Kuala Lumpur. In addition to its objective to shine a light on culinary heritage and ethical producers in Malaysia, one can also look forward to carefully selected guest chefs from South and Southeast Asia.

This year’s Kita Food Festival takes off at The Datai in Langkawi with Dewakan Chef Darren Teoh and Chef Prateek Sadhu (previously of Mumbai’s Masque). On the night of 23 September, Chef Prateek will take over The Gulai House with a degustation dinner menu featuring his own take on Indian cuisine. For dinner on 24 September, there will be a six-hand dinner — a collaboration between The Datai Chef de Cuisine Chai Chun Boon, Chef Prateek, and Darren Teoh. Taking inspiration from their respective cultures, the three chefs will present two dishes each.

To wrap up the weekend (25 September), Chef Darren will lead a cooking masterclass on the final day; taking a small group throughout the resort’s gardens where selected harvest will be utilised during a cooking class at The Dapur before ending the Langkawi leg with a delectable bang during lunch at The Gulai House.

The second leg of Kita Food Festival 2022 resumes in Penang from 14 October to 16 October. With George Town’s well known status as a food haven, it’s only normal to expect a gastronomic avalanche. On 14 October, Gen will host a collaboration featuring its very own Chef Johnson Wong and a soon-to-be-named chef. The following day, food enthusiasts can head over to Kim Hock Su’s Au Jardin for a very special visit from Aitor Jeronimo Orive (of Singapore’s Basque Kitchen by Aitor); featuring a one-of-a-kind menu comprising French and Basque influences.

On Sunday (16 October), head on over to ChinaHouse for a casual soiree starring a fine and experienced mashup of the finest chefs in Penang. Along with the four aforementioned names, the line-up also includes the likes of CC Lee and Mathijs Nanne. Dubbed as The Great Mezze, treat yourself to a fun session with hot and cold mezze from locally sourced producers; along with a live band and cocktails.

The final two weekends of Kita Food Festival 2022 are filled with a variety of exciting events. Running from 19 November to 28 November, the schedule comprises some of the city’s best spots — from Hide and Entier to Ember and Dewakan to Akar Dining and Shhhbuuuleee. Special guest chefs that you can look forward to include Rishi Naleendra (Cloudstreet), Ivan Brehm (Nouri), Sun Kim (Meta), Eelke Plasmeijer and Ray Adriansyah of (Locavore), as well as Jordy Navarra (Toyo Eatery).

Of course, there will also be the much-anticipated Big Sunday Barbecue; displaying innovative dishes by a star-studded group of chefs; similar to 2021’s edition. Interested to learn more about the industry? Take part in a series of ticketed masterclasses and workshops or join innovators and business leaders of the industry as they lead TED-style talks and panel discussions. The complete schedule will be released from 13 August (beginning with Langkawi). #YumInYourTum.

For more information about Kita Food Festival as well as event updates, visit this website.

(All photos by Aja Ng/The Right Seed & Kita Food Festival)