A guide to ordering the most irresistible desserts for Christmas 2021

From matcha galore to pies and beyond, here is a list of desserts to order for Christmas 2021 this year.

A Christmas celebration isn’t complete without a fantastic dessert spread. With the holidays around the corner, you should already be working on a menu. From gift hunting to Christmas shopping, getting everything ready for the big day is an organisational challenge. However, it’s never too early to start, and these bakeries are here to ease your to-do list with their festive offerings. The classic festive treats consist of Christmas pudding, traditional English trifle, gingerbread cookies, panettone, yule log cake and more. While it’s always great to stick to the classics, why not spice up your table with other confections from these homegrown bakers?

Check out these Christmas desserts to order in 2021:

Oh Cha Matcha

Christmas Matcha Afternoon Tea Box

Matcha Tea Ceremony Essentials

Matcharista Kit Gift Box

Dedicated to every matcha lover, Oh Cha Matcha’s gift boxes are beautifully curated with three Christmas offerings. Ideal for the dessert enthusiast, the Christmas Matcha Afternoon Tea Box offers matcha-filled burnt cheesecakes, ganache tarts, marble cakes, scones and roll cakes. For the matcha drinkers, The Matcha Tea Ceremony Essentials features the brand’s premium grade matcha along with a chasen bamboo whisk and pouch. Lastly, the Matcharista Kit Gift Box offers premium grade matcha, hojicha, genmaicha, chasen bamboo whisk and green tea leaves.

Each gift box contains the brand’s latest OCMX x B&B Labs matcha sheet mask, a gingerbread man and candy canes. Discover the Christmas menu here.

Order the Christmas Matcha Afternoon Tea Box at RM149.

Order the Matcha Tea Ceremony Essentials at RM159

Order the Matcharista Kit Gift Box at RM199

Delectables by Su

Image credit: Instagram/@delectablebysu

Spice up your dessert table with mouth-watering treats from Delectable by Su. Adored for its birthday cakes, this bakery will charm you with its baked goods. Ideal as a gift, order the Delectable Celebration Box (50 in stock) as a decadent platter. You will receive croissant sandwiches, cupcakes, fruit tartlets, jars of cookies and beyond. Don’t miss out on the Christmas pies in chicken, blueberry peach and banoffee biscoff flavours. Discover their menu here.

Order the Delectable Celebration Box at RM300

Order the Christmas Pie at RM130

Schewy Cookies

Image credit: Instagram/@schewycookies

Nothing beat the smell of freshly baked chewy cookies. Home baker Schewy cookies is ready to charm you and your guests with their unique cranberry white chocolate cookies. If you look closely, you will notice miniscule red and green pine trees as toppings. Take a bite, and we can guarantee you will adore these chewy delights.

Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies (Box of 12), RM70 / WhatsApp now to make an order.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez; Featured image credit: Instagram/@delectablebysu