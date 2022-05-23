Where can you order halal or pork-free sticky rice dumplings online?

With the Dragon Boat Festival approaching on 3 June 2022, we have rounded up the best halal or pork-free sticky rice dumplings to enjoy at home with your loved ones.

Widely known as sticky rice dumplings, these pyramid-shape savouries are a longstanding tradition of the Dragon Boat Festival, dedicated to influential poet Qu Yuan.

According to history, the tale follows a patriotic poet Qu Yuan, who was a loyal official of the state of Chu during the Warring States Period. As an advisor of the Chu Kingdom, he dedicated his life to assisting the king. After hearing about the defeat of the Chu capital, Qu Yuan was devastated and drowned himself in the Miluo River. To save him, villagers threw rice dumplings into the water to distract the fish from eating his body, and used large beating drums to ward off evil spirits.

What is a sticky rice dumpling?

The sticky rice dumpling is a traditional Chinese dish consisting of glutinous rice with various fillings such as meat, salted egg, mushrooms, chestnut and more. It is wrapped in bamboo or lotus leaves and prepared by boiling it.

Get ready to indulge in the full-bodied flavours of a sticky rice dumpling by ordering the best halal or pork-free sticky rice dumplings.

Where to purchase sticky rice dumplings online for Dragon Boat Festival 2022?

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Mae Mu