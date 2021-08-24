Go on a hunt for these must-try delicious Japanese snacks in KL

In the mood for a mid-afternoon snack? Find out where you can purchase the finest Japanese snacks in the city.
If you’ve been to Japan – apart from the serene scenery, mind-blowing cuisine and rich heritage, of course – you’ll hear that snacks are one of the main attractions. Coming from a sweet tooth myself, it’s never a bad idea to explore the finest treats in KL. If you know where to look, you will be surprised with what you can find in the city. Whether you’re missing a taste of Japan or is a certified snacker, this guide is perfect for you. Plus, with the array of food from cup noodles to mochi and chips, you’re going to love what we’ve gathered.
Explore our top picks of the most mind-blowing treats and where you can get your hands on them.
It’s no surprise to find this chocolate goodness on our list. Meiji Macadamia Chocolate is considered one of the most popular sweets from Japan. If you love the humble combination of macadamia nut coated in a layer of rich chocolate, then this is for you.
Purchase yours at Shojikiya, Level 6, Tokyo Street, Pavilion KL
Fans of Tokyo Banana, we have good news for you. You can now purchase the number one Tokyo-made snack from Isetan KL, KLCC. For those who aren’t familiar, this fluffy banana-shaped sponge cake is crowned as the official souvenir treat of Tokyo. It’s also filled with a creamy banana custard filling, which makes an appetising snack.
You can never go wrong with cup noodles to warm your heart. As Japan’s number one instant noodle brand, it’s only fitting to include Cup Noodle. The popular instant noodles are springy, chewy and bathed in a rich soup with high-quality ingredients to fill your bellies. It also comes in three popular flavours: curry, shoyu and seafood.
Purchase yours at Shojikiya, Level 6, Tokyo Street, Pavilion KL
Perfect for game days and movie nights, this light snack goes perfectly with your snack platter. Flavoured with a touch of caramel, a few bites of this airy corn treat will make you crave more. As a surprise, you will find peanut pieces at the bottom of the bag to enjoy with the remaining caramel corn dust.
These bite-sized crackers are the perfect afternoon and tea-time snack for your pantry. Flavoured with soy sauce, the cracker is topped with cheese spread and roasted almond for a savoury crunch. Plus, almonds are rich in vitamin E, which makes them a healthy munch to have on the side.
Purchase yours at Shojikiya, Level 6, Tokyo Street, Pavilion KL
In the mood for a light crunch? These BBQ chips are rich with chicken and beef flavours with subtle hints of BBQ for a delicious treat. Perfect for kids and adults, you can add this to your snack platter on movie nights too.
Purchase yours at Shojikiya, Level 6, Tokyo Street, Pavilion KL