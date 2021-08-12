You can never go wrong with a hearty bowl of Japanese curry from these spots in KL.
As much as we’d love to book a flight out to Japan to satisfy our taste bud, ordering from these restaurants in KL does the equivalent. Unlike local curries, Japanese curry is a conflation of spicy and sweet, customarily served with a plate of rice, vegetables and meat. Holding the title as one of the popular dishes in Japan (after ramen, of course), the full-bodied gravy is the star of the show. Another variation serves it with chicken or other meat cutlets on top. One bite of this ambrosial meal and your heart will soar to greater heights. Not only do these restaurants in KL offer similar flavours to the ones in Japan, they can be conveniently ordered with a few simple clicks.
We have compiled a list of halal, Muslim-Friendly (written by Amalina) and non-halal (written by staff writer) options to choose from. Check it out below and get ready to have a satisfying feast with your loved ones.
This humble cafe on Jalan Imbi specialises in Japanese cuisine, including Omurice, small bites and of course, Japanese curry. Apart from the signature, the restaurant also offers alternatives like squid ink and salted egg curry. You can even prepare your own at home with its Cureé Curry Cube. Vegan friends can enjoy these specialities too – be sure to click the vegan option upon checking out.
Famous for its tonkatsu (non-halal), this restaurant hits the spot with its crispy, juicy meat. Whether it is Japanese curry or Nagoya-style, the menu offers a wide variety of dishes. If you’re not in the mood for meat, seafood options are also available.
Affordable yet fulfilling, Shokudo Japanese Curry (non-halal) is a spot worth visiting. Fans of the eatery can’t get enough, and we understand why. On top of the signature curry, its menu is arrayed with a generous selection of meat and seafood options for a tantalising feast. Plus, the signature dish checks all the boxes – flavour, crunch and texture.
Don’t you miss exploring J’s Gate Dining in Lot 10? There’s one in particular that offers an extensive menu of our favourite comfort foods. From bento to donburi, this tried-and-true Muslim-friendly restaurant serves delicious meals that will make your day. The Teishoku (set meal) concept – opt for the Chicken Katsu or Chicken Karaage Curry rice – makes it a worthwhile and pocket-friendly visit. We guarantee that you will be back for more.
Yayoi Malaysia is available at The Gardens, Mid Valley City, The Waterfront, Desa Parkcity and IOI City Mall, Putrajaya.
Ken-Chan Curry is a haven for many Japanese curry lover. Here’s why we love it: You’re spoiled with over 15 varieties of curry rice to choose from, from the signature to omelette curry rice. All of them are served in the perfect portion size too. If you aren’t craving for meat, switch it up with seafood. With four locations in the city, you can order with ease.
Tonkatsu by Wa Kitchen (non-halal) is your one-stop solution to satiating your cravings. We think it’s worth the price as the meal comes with appetizers, pickled vegetables, miso soup and rice. Ideal for family gatherings and backyard parties, the Sando sandwiches make a nice snack to have on the side.
