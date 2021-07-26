Home > Food & Drink > Dining
Food & Drink
26 Jul 2021 05:29 PM

In the mood for daging salai? Check out these places for a bite

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
www.lifestyleasia.com
Food & Drink
In the mood for daging salai? Check out these places for a bite

Be enticed by the richness and smokiness of daging salai.

Daging salai or smoked beef is a speciality hailed from Negeri Sembilan. The charred beef slices acquire their full-bodied flavour in a unique process achieved through a smoker. Thanks to a blend of sweet and smoky tang, the beef is best served with a plate of rice and sambal belacan, or for a match made in heaven, braised in masak lemak cili api. While you can create it from the ground-up at home, we will save you the trouble by directing you to the best spots in KL to procure this Negeri Sembilan delicacy. 

You might like this..

(Hero & Featured image credit: Instagram/@restoransalaisalai)

Salai Salai
1
Salai Salai

Allow Salai-Salai to satiate your craving. Well-known for its Daging Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api dish, other meats – from duck and chicken – are also available apart from beef. Patrons love the humble combination of salted eggs and sambal belacan. You should try it only if you can handle the heat.

(Image credit: Instagram/@restoransalaisalai)

Salai Salai
Instagram
Daging Salai Cik Yah
2
Daging Salai Cik Yah

Neatly packed and almost ready to eat, all you have to do is to prepare your own Masak Lemak Cili Api, prior to adding Daging Salai Cik Yah’s signature. It’s that simple. That’s not all of course. Other specialties such as ayam kampung, itik and ikan keli salai are also available.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dagingsalaicikyah)

Daging Salai Cik Yah
Phone
+6011-638-96377 / +6012-922-2423
order here
Daging Salai Haji Soid
3
Daging Salai Haji Soid

Ready to put your culinary skill to the test? Apart from the go-to Masak Lemak Cili Api, these finger-licking-good beef slices from Daging Salai Haji Soid go well with pasta and fried noodles. It’s time to get creative.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dagingsalai_hajisoid)

Daging Salai Haji Soid
order here
Molek Cafe
4
Molek Cafe

After a long day at work, the last thing you want is to cook. So why not order from Molek Cafe? On top of the signature daging salai, notable sides include fried squid, kerepuk lekor, and tahu begedil.

Make your orders on WhatsApp and Grabfood

(Image credit: Instagram/@molekcafekl)

Molek Cafe
Phone
+6018-368-6857
order here
Daging Salai Padu Teruk
5
Daging Salai Padu Teruk

With WFH, we know how tough it can be to fix a quick lunch. With Daging Salai Padu Teruk, 10 minutes is all it takes. All you need is to order their daging salai, masak lemak cili api paste, and fire up the pot – voila, you’ve got yourself a mouth-watering meal.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dagingsalaipaduteruk)

Daging Salai Padu Teruk
order here
Daging Salai Dapur Kak Ngah
6
Daging Salai Dapur Kak Ngah

Daging Salai Kak Ngah caters to those who are looking for effortless recipes. Enjoy it with the ready-made masak lemak cili api paste, or toss it into salads, sandwiched into wraps and rolled with grilled vegetables too.

(Image credit: Instagram/@daging_salai_kakngah)

Daging Salai Dapur Kak Ngah
Order here
Malaysian food daging salai
Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl