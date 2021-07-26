Be enticed by the richness and smokiness of daging salai.
Daging salai or smoked beef is a speciality hailed from Negeri Sembilan. The charred beef slices acquire their full-bodied flavour in a unique process achieved through a smoker. Thanks to a blend of sweet and smoky tang, the beef is best served with a plate of rice and sambal belacan, or for a match made in heaven, braised in masak lemak cili api. While you can create it from the ground-up at home, we will save you the trouble by directing you to the best spots in KL to procure this Negeri Sembilan delicacy.
(Hero & Featured image credit: Instagram/@restoransalaisalai)
Allow Salai-Salai to satiate your craving. Well-known for its Daging Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api dish, other meats – from duck and chicken – are also available apart from beef. Patrons love the humble combination of salted eggs and sambal belacan. You should try it only if you can handle the heat.
(Image credit: Instagram/@restoransalaisalai)
Neatly packed and almost ready to eat, all you have to do is to prepare your own Masak Lemak Cili Api, prior to adding Daging Salai Cik Yah’s signature. It’s that simple. That’s not all of course. Other specialties such as ayam kampung, itik and ikan keli salai are also available.
(Image credit: Instagram/@dagingsalaicikyah)
Ready to put your culinary skill to the test? Apart from the go-to Masak Lemak Cili Api, these finger-licking-good beef slices from Daging Salai Haji Soid go well with pasta and fried noodles. It’s time to get creative.
(Image credit: Instagram/@dagingsalai_hajisoid)
After a long day at work, the last thing you want is to cook. So why not order from Molek Cafe? On top of the signature daging salai, notable sides include fried squid, kerepuk lekor, and tahu begedil.
Make your orders on WhatsApp and Grabfood
(Image credit: Instagram/@molekcafekl)
With WFH, we know how tough it can be to fix a quick lunch. With Daging Salai Padu Teruk, 10 minutes is all it takes. All you need is to order their daging salai, masak lemak cili api paste, and fire up the pot – voila, you’ve got yourself a mouth-watering meal.
(Image credit: Instagram/@dagingsalaipaduteruk)
Daging Salai Kak Ngah caters to those who are looking for effortless recipes. Enjoy it with the ready-made masak lemak cili api paste, or toss it into salads, sandwiched into wraps and rolled with grilled vegetables too.
(Image credit: Instagram/@daging_salai_kakngah)