Where to procure the best artisanal stollen, panettone and Christmas cake in KL

What’s Christmas without nibbling at stollen and panettone? Here’s where you can get Christmas cakes in KL (continuously updated).
Said to have its origins in the Roman empire, panettone is a type of Italian sweet bread customarily prepared and savoured for Christmas. The word derives from panetto, translated to a small loaf cake, while the suffix -one augments the original word to take on a new meaning. While early history points towards a Roman creation, panettone only truly took flight in the early 20th century when two adversarial Milanese bakers gave the traditional dessert its modern form.
A tall, domed silhouette and a light, airy texture, panettone is an essential element in the contemporary celebration of Christmas. According to Reuters, Italian bakers produce hundreds of millions of panettoni every Christmas. The ferocious Italian domestic law requires the bread be made from butter and brewer’s yeast. This, however, doesn’t apply to exports and those made abroad catering to local tastes – specked with fragments of candied, dried fruits, anyone? – and dietary restrictions.
North of the Alps, Germans honour Christmas traditions with an icing sugar-dusted fruit bread containing nuts, spices and dried fruits, called stollen. While contemporary stollen is orchestrated from a symphony of ingredients, the original stollen purposefully prepared for Christmas was baked for the first time at the Council of Trent back in 1545. The recipe then comprised flour, yeast, oil and water. Though not a ubiquitous sight like panettone, stollen has found its way to a wider reckoning across the globe in recent years. For those who are yet to be initiated, are you intrigued?
Hero and feature images by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash
Where you can get the best artisanal stollen, panettone and Christmas cake in KL:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /4
The quaint bakery located in the dilapidated-turned-hipster-friendly neighbourhood of Kampung Attap is known for its artisanal sourdough. Where sandwiches are sought after during regular times, Tommy Le Baker’s stollen flies off the shelf leading up to Christmas. Order taking for the festive offering starts the final week of November. This French-trained baker uses only premium ingredients. It is priced at RM42.80 for 500g.
2 /4
Made from premium ingredients, sans preservatives, let the buttery, honeyed fragrance of panettone permeate your home this Christmas. Priced at RM90 and made from wild yeast, the raved-about panettone has been offered by this artisanal bakery for several years. Don’t steal a bite prematurely as it only improves in texture, flavour and aroma closer to Christmas.
Apart from panettone, No 5 Bakery also offers stollen and Christmas cookies.
3 /4
Available in two sizes (500g or 750g) and a plethora of flavours, Twenty-Two Bakery’s take on panettone comes in Panettone Classico (orange with raisins), Panettone al Cioccolato (chocolate with cherries), Panettone Fragola e Cioccolato (chocolate with strawberries), and Panettone al Caramello (caramel with raisins). Prices start from RM140 for 500g and RM210 for 750g, these assortments of panettone are made from imported flour from Japan, organic cane sugar, Valrhona chocolate, Madagascar vanilla and other premium ingredients.
4 /4
Handcrafted from the finest matcha sourced from Uji, Kyoto, Japan, Oh Cha Matcha’s indulgent treat for Christmas 2021 revolves around 24 flavoured chocolates. The limited-edition Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar priced at RM129 keeps you in the pink of health while counting down the days till the joyous celebration arrives. Sugar-, dairy-, keto- and gluten-free, as well as vegan-friendly, only 1,000 boxes will be made.
Should you unfortunately miss out, you can console yourself with alternatives such as the self-explanatory Gingerbread House DIY Kit at RM119 and Christmas Matcha Afternoon Tea Box at RM149 (matcha burnt cheesecake, ganache tarts, marble cake, scones, roll cake, gingerbread man and more).