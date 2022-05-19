Craving for pan mee? Here’s where you can find pork-free pan mee in KL

Noodle lovers can’t get enough of Malaysia’s local pan mee dish.

Popular in Malaysia, the hearty meal marries the Chinese and Malaysian culinary traditions. The name originates from the Hakka method of cutting the noodles into straight strands.



A traditional way of serving pan mee is in a soup, but an alternative is to serve it dry such as the chilli pan mee. Each delicious bowl of dry chilli pan mee comes with flavourful ingredients such as flat noodles, dried anchovies, green onion, minced meat and soft boiled egg. The star of the dish? The spicy sambal sauce/chilli paste

The best way to indulge in the dry pan mee is by mixing the noodles with chilli paste with the runny yolk acting as the glue that binds the noodles and the chilli. Pan mee is usually enjoyed with minced pork. However, pork-free options are available for those with religious and dietary restrictions. You can also relish this divine noodle dish with either chicken or fish balls, so be sure to bookmark this guide and head over to these locations in KL for a taste of pork-free pan mee.

Here are our top five pork-free pan mee restaurants in KL:

JJ Chilli Pan Mee

Located in the heart of KL, JJ Chilli Pan Mee offers halal-certified chilli pan mee with a chicken soup base. Topped with minced chicken, anchovies and black fungus, the restaurant serves the mouth-watering dish as a noodle soup and in dry form, ranging from RM10.90 to RM15.90. Highlights include their spicy crispy chicken pan mee and chilli pan mee. Find them at the Signature food court in Suria KLCC or order on GrabFood.

Address: Signature Food Court, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM. Daily.

Madam Jean Pan Mee

If you’re in MidValley Megamall and are in the mood for a bowl of pan mee, check out Madam Jean Pan Mee in the AEON food court. With prices ranging from RM8.90 to RM12.90, the restaurant offers various rice and noodle dishes. In the noodles department, popular dishes include their homestyle pan mee soup and dried chilli pan mee. If you’re interested in trying other dishes, add their nasi goreng daging kunyit to your list.

Address: Mid Valley Megamall, AEON Food Market, Lower Ground, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM. Daily

Mak Cik Wong Chilli Pan Mee

Mak Cik Wong Chili Pan Mee is cooked with love by a couple who wanted to share this tasty dish with their Muslim friends. Famed for its chilli pan mee, the home-based restaurant serves two dishes: special chilli pan mee (RM13.90) and chilli pan mee (RM11.90). The chilli pan mee includes the essentials — minced chicken, noodles, poached egg, spinach, anchovies, and homemade chilli paste — while the special chilli pan mee consists of the staples with a side of fishballs. Pre-order a day in advance through their Instagram page before 3 PM for next-day delivery.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 3 PM. Monday – Friday

Ah Cheng Laksa

Ah Cheng Laksa is no stranger to the locals. With over 25 stores in Malaysia and over 60 years of serving conventional Malaysian dishes, the restaurant is famed for its traditional asam laksa. Ah Cheng Laksa also serves comfort favourites such as nasi lemak, curry laksa, buttermilk chicken, pan mee, etc. Check out their dry pan mee and soup pan mee if you’re planning to pop by. Be sure to ask for extra chilli paste on the side for a kick. Discover the menu here.

Find your nearest Ah Cheng Laksa at these locations or order on GrabFood.

Chi Fan Cafe KL

Nestled in Taman Melawati, KL, Chi Fan Cafe is a vintage-themed cafe serving Malaysian favourites. Besides their signature nasi ulam and laksa gebuk, diners can enjoy their spin of the traditional pan mee by ordering the chilli pang-pang mee (RM16). You can find the comforting flavours of a pan mee, topped with a generous portion of minced chicken and a side of bok choy. Order yours here.

Address: No. 9, Jalan H 3, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Operating hours: 8.30 PM to 6 PM. Monday – Friday.

Hero image credit: Kuali; featured image credit: Restaurant Super Kitchen Chilli Pan Mee