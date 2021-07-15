Just what you can gain from the Foodpanda Pandapro monthly subscription plan?

If you are like me who has taken too much liking to the convenience of browsing, clicking and waiting for food to be delivered via platforms such as Foodpanda, while seeing your credit card expenses creep up, you can now rein in some of the outlays and start saving with the Foodpanda Pandapro monthly subscription plan.

Familiar operators of food and beverages already on-board Pandapro include Chatime, Tealive, A&W, Boat Noodle, Wall’s, Sakae Sushi, Pasta Panas, Padi House, Big Singh Chapati, Ahh-Yum by Kampong Kravers, Al Fariz Maju and Bakers Cottage. More will be added to the platform as it moves along.

To encourage early birds, for a limited time only, Pandapro is available for RM14.90 per month. Immediate benefits for subscribers include exclusive discounts of 15% and above. This is applicable on top of the usual discounts dished out by selected partner restaurants within the Foodpanda network. You also get to enjoy 12 free deliveries for orders above RM25 each month.

Benefits such as free deliveries will persist during peak hours, so you don’t have to skirt around any restriction as a subscriber. You also don’t have to worry about some of the privileges being chalked off in the event that an order is not fulfilled.

Pandapro extends beyond food delivery. There is also an extra 5% discount if you opt for pick-ups as well as a pair of 20% discount vouchers, capped at RM10, for Pandamart orders above RM45. Based on a group study, monthly savings achieved via Pandapro can amount to RM120 per month.

What happens when MCO ends and you much rather dine in person? This all-in-one monthly subscription plan will also offer members an exclusive 25% flat rebate on their dine-in bills at selected partner restaurants.

Pandapro is launched in conjunction with the 9th anniversary of Foodpanda.

“Nothing captures the hearts and attention of Malaysians better than great deals and exclusive offers. With Pandapro, we want to be able to provide just that to our loyal users and give them a chance to be a part of an exclusive subscription programme that is unlike any other,” says Foodpanda Malaysia commercial director Jay Ar Juan.

“With more Malaysians staying home and relying on services such as ours for meals and their daily necessities, this plan will give them access to even greater deals and excellent savings.”

To sign up, click on the top left “hamburger” icon on your Foodpanda app and select “become a Pandapro”.