Usher in the Year of the Tiger with these hotel buffets in KL and PJ

It’s time to bring your A-game, and by that, we mean your appetite. If you’re looking for a different approach to celebrating Chinese New Year 2022, why not make a reservation at these hotel restaurants for a delicious buffet feast?

Who doesn’t love a good hotel buffet? It’s cost-effective, and you get to explore different cuisines all at once. Plus, no one will be judging you if you’re coming back for a second serving. From Malaysian to Japanese and Italian, you name it, every mouth-watering cuisine is available to feed your appetite. Thankfully, these hotel buffets in KL are ready to welcome you to host your reunion dinners. Get ready to book your immediate family members a table at one of these hotel restaurants for a prosperous celebration.

Here is a list of hotel buffets to explore this Chinese New Year 2022:

Hero & Featured image credit: Aloft KL Sentral.