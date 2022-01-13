Usher in the Year of the Tiger with these hotel buffets in KL and PJ

It’s time to bring your A-game, and by that, we mean your appetite. If you’re looking for a different approach to celebrating Chinese New Year 2022, why not make a reservation at these hotel restaurants for a delicious buffet feast?
Who doesn’t love a good hotel buffet? It’s cost-effective, and you get to explore different cuisines all at once. Plus, no one will be judging you if you’re coming back for a second serving. From Malaysian to Japanese and Italian, you name it, every mouth-watering cuisine is available to feed your appetite. Thankfully, these hotel buffets in KL are ready to welcome you to host your reunion dinners. Get ready to book your immediate family members a table at one of these hotel restaurants for a prosperous celebration.
Here is a list of hotel buffets to explore this Chinese New Year 2022:
Prepared by Aloft’s talented chefs, Nook serves a prosperous buffet to feast with your loved ones. Available on Fridays and Saturdays from 14 January to 12 February 2022, The Auspicious Buffet Dinner is priced at RM138 per person and is open from 6 PM – 10 PM. If you’re planning a reunion dinner at Nook, the Prosperity Eve Buffet Dinner (RM168 per person) is available from 6 PM – 10 PM on 31 January 2022. Highlights include Roasted Sesame Chicken, Wok-fried Chilli Crab, Baked Oriental Seabass with ginger and scallion sauce, Crispy Butter Prawns, Popcorn Cereal and Curry Leaf Chicken, Shanghai-style Chicken Roulade and more.
For reservations, call 03-2723-1154 or email: kulal.b&f@marriott.com
From 15 January to 15 February 2022, drop by for an auspicious buffet at the Contango, Majestic hotel. The Contango buffet offers a plethora of cuisines from Chinese to Italian to cater to your palate. The buffet is open for bookings from 15 January onwards. Yee Sang will also be served at each table during the Chinese New Year period.
Lunch buffet – RM118++ per person (12 PM – 2.30 PM)
Dinner buffet – RM148++ per person (6 PM – 8PM, 8.15PM – 10 PM)