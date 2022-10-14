1664 Blanc releases special edition cans illustrating a surrealist Parisian Garden

It’s time for a little touch of art nouveau! Designed in collaboration with French artist Michaël Cailloux, 1664 Blanc and its raspberry variant 1664 Rosé are now available in exquisite artist edition cans. Part of the premium wheat beer brand’s latest ‘Art with a Twist’ campaign, the partnership with the famed creative aims to transport and bring consumers on a fun adventure filled with discovery through the joyful medium of art illustrations.

Good taste is, of course, at the very essence of French representation and Parisian-inspired elegance can be observed throughout the special edition 1664 Blanc and 1664 Rosé cans. Known for his nature- and colour-inspired work, Cailloux depicted a beautiful garden in Paris for this project — in which a carefree French bulldog wanders as flowers flourish. Cute!

If you’re interested to get your hands on them, great news is that you definitely can. Consumers in Malaysia will be able to get the limited-edition artist edition collectible can set of either 1664 Blanc or 1664 Rosé by checking a few steps off the check list. All they’ve got to do is first head to a pub of their choice then decide between purchasing three full pints, six half pints, or one bucket of either of the two variants.

Thoughts on the one-of-a-kind design? 1664 Blanc’s newest campaign, a follow-up to the ‘Bon Appétit-Lah’ in June, brings France (and specifically Paris) to you so you can enjoy a drink or two with loved ones right here in the country. One delicate yet beautifully classic drawing at a time.