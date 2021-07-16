Summer’s here and it’s time to dust off the blender for some wine slushies.

Year after year, the heat comes and brings out the frosé, brunch’s ubiquitous Slurpee, pink as the tropical dawn, sweet and strawberried and … zzz. Oh, sorry … Dozed off there for a moment. Where was I?

But I don’t want to go all mean-girl about frosé. It’s the original berry-bright brain freezer. I just can’t figure out how it edged out all the other gorgeous wines that are perfect for a slushy summer treatment.

There are plenty of delicious wine slush recipes that follow the classic frosé template, where wine, fruit, ice, and a little sugar meet the blender. Consider the jammy blackberry notes in Shiraz or the bursts of black cherry in Cabernet; imagine how perfectly a little ripe pineapple might blend with the right Chardonnay. And don’t forget to explore the realms of fortified and aromatised wines—vermouths, sherries, ports, and so on.

Savvy bartenders have noticed these possibilities and have other enhancements to turn to, as well: dialling up the booze or the sugar, or turning to other fruits, liqueurs or herbs. The results are frozen wine slush recipes that are sophisticated but still hit all the notes that made frosé a summer blockbuster.

Atlanta’s Keyatta Mincey-Parker wine slush recipe is about the infusion of flowers to bring tartness and a pop of colour to her Be Cool, a brew of gin, Campari, and hibiscus-infused blanc vermouth; it’s like a beach drink that studied in Milan. In Washington, DC, Chantal Tseng, a passionate advocate for Spanish sherries, uses the nutty notes in amontillado beautifully for her luscious, peach-based Stop the Hourglass.

Finally, the berries of a classic frosé get a changeup in Erick Castro’s rum-based fruit concoction, the Frozen Hula Hoop, which layers raspberries with lemon and pineapple, taking red wine in a tropical direction. Castro, the host of the Bartender at Large podcast, says his bars typically concoct the drink using a slushy machine, but it whips up in a blender just fine.

Be Cool

Stop the Hourglass

Frozen Hula Hoop

