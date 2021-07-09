5 delicious rums from Southeast Asia you should add to the cellarette

How many of these rums from Southeast Asia have you tried?

Which plant is synonymous with the tropics? Mango? Coconut? Pineapple? Try sugar cane. It’s World Rum Day on July 10, 2021, or the second Saturday of July each year. When the idea of the tropical getaway is raised, Southeast Asia instantly comes to mind. Why not to love about this culturally diverse region teeming with the friendliest people, most delectable cuisines, beaches with powdery sand and turquoise waters to frolic in.

While the Caribbeans might be more famous for its endless selection of rums. This spirit distilled most commonly from molasses is gaining popularity in Southeast Asia as microbreweries sprout out from the sun-kissed Phuket, Thailand to Bali, Indonesia – the Island of the Gods. Manta Rum is only going to get better. In the charming Phuket Old Town, where narrows streets are lined with dive bars located in eccentric shop lots built upon Sino-Portuguese architecture, locavores and bartenders have discovered Thai rums and tapped into their wondrous versatility to concoct cocktails that aren’t found anywhere else.

Over in Malaysia, the Jungle Bird, a national cocktail whose provenance is thought to be at the old KL Hilton, is a medley of rum and fruit juices, among others, pineapple and lime. In the Philippines, there are at least 7 rum brands. Tanduay is among the world’s best-selling rum brands and was founded over 150 years ago.

Here’s a selection of rums from Southeast Asia to add to your cellarette.

Images by respective brands