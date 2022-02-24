6 premium and craft beer delivery services in KL and PJ you can rely upon

You can get your gin delivered. Now you can also call upon beer delivery services in KL and PJ.

The weather is parched. The sun is unrelenting. The horses in the air conditioner don’t seem to be hoofing out cold breezes fast enough. And it is time to cool down. What better way to do so holistically with cold, hard beer – you know the feeling that you gulp down something so glacial it momentarily freezes your brain?

You could drop by a convenience store to buy it, but on a per can basis, it is not economically wise. You could also get it from the supermarket, which is cheaper, but you have to heave it into your car and carry it up the stairs or into the lift, and so on. The point being it is cumbersome to do all that. So why not purchase your beer online and have it delivered straight to your doorstep? After all, we are well into the 21st century and we have to do what a modern man does.

6 best premium and craft beer delivery services in KL and PJ for 2022:

Carlsberg on Shopee

Not only Carlsberg, but the rest of the stable are available on Carlsberg’s official Shopee store – Kronenbourg 1664, Connor’s Stout Porter, Somersby Cider, Asahi Super Dry, Brooklyn Brewery, Royal Stout and Skol. You could get as few as a pack of 4 to as many as you intend to spend. Choices are aplenty. There are Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Somersby Elderflower Lime Cider, Kronenbourg 1664 Rosé, Brooklyn Lager Craft Beer and other expressions worth trying. In addition, you earn Shopee Coins with every purchase, as well as enjoying further discounts from cashing in vouchers and promo codes.

Heineken on Shopee

With a portfolio of best-sellers – Heineken, Heineken 0.0, Tiger Beer, Tiger Crystal, Guinness, Edelweiss, Apple Fox Cider, Anchor Smooth and Anglia – Heineken’s official store on Shopee is where you should get your inventory replenished. Minimum purchase starts at a pack of 4 for Heineken 0.0 or a 6-pack for everyone’s favourite Tiger. Not to mention, you can accumulate Shopee Coins with every purchase or redeem any voucher for further discounts.

Kanpai

If you are looking for a platform that supplies craft beer, look no further than Kanpai. Artisanal brands from the United States, Taiwan, Australia, you name it, Kanpai will likely have it. On our list of must-try are Master Gao Baby Jasmine Tea Lager, Taiwan Head Brewers Brandy Barrel Aged Imperial Stout and Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale. Delivery is free with a minimum spend of RM250 and expected the next working day. You can also find Kanpai on Shopee.

Kanpai is now on Shopee

Farmer’s Bar

Offering same-day free beer delivery in and around KL with purchase over RM150, Farmer’s Bar entices drinkers with 4 craft beer brands – Prancing Pony, Chimay, Deschutes and Rogue. The latter two are particularly interesting for those who aren’t familiar with the US’ exploding craft beer culture. Both brands are brewed in the state of Oregon. Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA possesses a citrusy palate, while Rogue Pineapple Party Punch Hazy IPA is an explosion of pineapple, coconut and hop reminiscent of a tropical holiday.

Tong Woh on Shopee

Get your beer fix with Tong Woh. The seller of whisky, soju, gin and other wines and spirits also supplies products such as Lagunitas IPA, Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin, Birra Moretti Pale Lager and Desperados – the latter is known for its unique tequila-flavoured pale lager. Start earning your Shopee Coins today.

Luen Heng

The importer and distributor of many spirits, Luen Heng also caters to beer guzzlers. Among its portfolio are premium brands such as Kizakura Kyoto Beer, James Squire, Leffe, Konig Ludwig and Stella Artois. Many love the Fremantle-brewed Little Creatures, which had its humble beginnings as a micro-brewery, before the craft beer amassed a massive following leading to its subsequent acquisition. On the menu include Little Creatures Rogers – a silky mid strength ale inspired by fine English ales – and Little Creatures IPA characterised by a long bitter finish.

Hero and feature images: Fábio Alves on Unsplash. All other images by respective brands