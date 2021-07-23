These deliciously flavoured tequila expressions won’t transport you back to college days. Really!

It is an inescapable phase in life. Not unlike puberty, cheap whisky and Jägerbomb, chasing tequila shots is a rite of passage. Those who weren’t too posh to lark around with college mates would reminisce about spontaneous grimacing that came after a potent trident comprising a shot of tequila, a pinch of salt and a wedge of lime.

Tequila, as we knew then, was a guileless spirit for the young and exuberant, or is it? To be legally classified as tequila, the spirit must be distilled from blue agave and produced in the state of Jalisco, Mexico and its authorised vicinity, while another comparable spirit known as mezcal can be distilled from any type of agave and any region. Their correlation is similar to the one shared by cognac and brandy as well as champagne and sparkling wine.

(Photo: Erol Ahmed on Unsplash)

After distillation, things get rather interesting because much like cognac and its hallowed age classification, tequila is also exhorted to honour theirs. On the bottom rung is Blanco or Plata, which means white or silver in Spanish. It is predominantly unaged or at most aged briefly for less than 2 months. The herbaceous and vegetal taste is what most people are initiated with and largely responsible for the ill impression of tequila.

A step above that is Reposado, meaning rested. The spirit is aged from 2 months to less than a year in oak barrels for it to mellow. Beyond this point, the spirit begins to develop a silkier finish and exhibit a pronounced, rounded flavour imparted by the oak cask. Añejo, which means aged, requires the spirit to be matured between one and 3 years, while the pinnacle of tequila is Extra Añejo. All tequila expressions classified as such spend at least 3 years in oak barrels, with many going above and beyond.

Though Blanco can be coarse, if it’s distilled well by reputable brands, it can also be reasonably smooth and can form an exceedingly versatile nucleus for flavoured tequila. Read on to discover which flavoured tequila you should try.

Hero and feature images by Masahiro Naruse on Unsplash