Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022: Bar Trigona named best bar in Malaysia for the third time

Held at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 awards ceremony saw a conglomerate of bartenders, industry players and brand partners coming together for the first time since the pandemic. Here are the big winners from Malaysia and beyond that we’re celebrating.

After a short hiatus and a virtual ceremony last year, it feels good to be in attendance at an in-person event again. As Bangkok played host to several — over 55, if you’re counting — guest shifts and regional bar takeovers this week, the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony felt like the culmination of many, many months in the making.

The industry has been through a lot, and not only in Thailand. At the awards ceremony (and at the hefty afterparties), we found bartenders and bar lovers in arms, as chats around the bittersweet past months became a major and emotional talking point. As much as the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 was an awards show and a numbered ranking, it was also a warm reunion.

It was also a big night for Bar Trigona that was named the Best Bar in Malaysia and also taking home the Siete Misterios “Best Cocktail Menu” Award. Junglebird KL joined the best 50 list at No.35. From the best bar in Asia to the most illustrious names in the region, here are the most special moments from the night.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022: Event recap

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony in Bangkok

Taking place at the Mandarin Oriental’s Sala Rim Naam, the hall was packed with bar industry insiders from around the region. In case you missed it, since Monday, various bartenders from Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and beyond have been hosting guest shifts in bars across town. It made the wins all the more sweet, as it allowed for a celebration together, for the first time in a long time.

The best bar in Asia

The best bar in Asia was awarded to Coa in Hong Kong, followed by Singapore’s Jigger & Pony and Hong Kong’s Argo to complete the top three. They are followed by Tesouro in Goa and Bar Benfiddich from Tokyo.

This year, the list features 16 cities across Asia, and 14 new entries. Singapore scored big, with 11 positions on the list, though India also really impressed with multiple noteworthy new entries. Thailand is represented by five bars from Bangkok and Malaysia with two. Another notable highlight is for the Four Seasons fraternity, taking home awards for the Best Bar in Korea, Best Bar in Thailand and Best Bar in Malaysia — a big win for hotel bars.

Malaysian bars that made it into the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list

It was a big night for Bar Trigona, taking home two coveted titles including the Best Bar in Malaysia award at No.29 and the special award for Best Cocktail Menu which recognises innovation, creativity and storytelling in a cocktail menu. With the win, Bar Trigona maintains its reign as the best Malaysian bar for the third consecutive year.

Junglebird also continues its climb into the list, landing itself at No. 35 this year.

Special awards

A number of special awards were presented on the night, too.

For Thailand, the Michter’s Hospitality Award went to BKK Social Club at the Four Seasons Bangkok. Next, the Campari One to Watch award went to Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong. Taiwan made it onto the list of special awards with the Ketel One Sustainable Bar award that went to Bar Mood, Taipei. For Malaysia, the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu was awarded to Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur.

Moving on to Singapore, the Roku Industry Icon award went to Colin Chia, a revered figure in the industry. Voted by notable names in the bar industry, the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender award was secured by Keith Mosti from Charles H, Seoul, whilst the Nikka Highest Climber award went to the MO Bar, Singapore. For Japan, the Rémy Martin Legend of the List was awarded to Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo. The London Essence Best New Opening award went to Tesouro, Goa. Lastly, the Disaronno Highest New Entry was awarded to Argo, Hong Kong.

The full list

A warm congratulations to all winners on this list. Find the full ranking below, with Bangkok bars marked in boldface.

1. Coa, Hong Kong

2. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

3. Argo, Hong Kong

4. Tesouro, Goa

5. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

6. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei

7. Charles H, Seoul

8. MO Bar, Singapore

9. Manhattan, Singapore

10. BKK Social Club, Bangkok

11. Sober Company, Shanghai

12. Republic, Singapore

13. Darkside, Hong Kong

14. Sidecar, New Delhi

15. No Sleep Club, Singapore

16. Quinary, Hong Kong

17. Tropic City, Bangkok

18. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou

19. Vesper, Bangkok

20. Lamp Bar, Nara

21. The SG Club, Tokyo

22. Penicillin, Hong Kong

23. Atlas, Singapore

24. Aha Saloon, Taipei

25. Bar Trench, Tokyo

26. Hoots’, New Delhi

27. Tippling Club, Singapore

28. Bar Cham, Seoul

29. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur

30. Home, New Delhi

31. Sago House, Singapore

32. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta

33. The Pontiac, Hong Kong

34. The Wise King, Hong Kong

35. Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur

36. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

37. Analogue, Singapore

38. The Aubrey, Hong Kong

39. Le Chamber, Seoul

40. Alice, Seoul

41. Memento Mori, Tokyo

42. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya

43. Asia Today, Bangkok

44. Capitas, Bengaluru

45. Union Trading Company, Shanghai

46. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok

47. Bee’s Knees, Kyoto

48. Zest, Seoul

49. 28 HongKong Street, Hong Kong

50. Speak Low, Shanghai

