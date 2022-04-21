The 51-100 extended list for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 revealed

Ahead of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 announcement on 28 April, the 51-100 list is out with Nepal making its debut. While Japan and Singapore have claimed nine spots each on the list, this year’s roster includes bars from 24 cities throughout Asia. Malsysia is featured on the 51-100 list with 3 entries from KL and Penang.

With an aim to highlight a wider range and greater number of bars and hospitality establishments in Asia, the 51-100 list is showcased in addition to the top 50.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022: The 51-100 ranking

24 cities across Asia feature on the 2022 list

Mark Sansom, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said in a press release: “In 2021 we decided to extend the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ranking to include more bars that deserve to be recognised for the remarkable drinking experience they provide their guests. We continue that tradition for the second year in our endeavour to support the region’s bar industry as it emerges with extraordinary resilience from the pandemic’s struggles and challenges.”

“As countries open up and gastronomic travel resumes, it gives us great pleasure to recommend double the number of establishments that visitors should seek out and experience. To be able to reference 24 different cities across Asia can only be a good thing,” he added.

23 first-time entries

In the lead-up to the 50 Best awards, the extended 51-100 list features the Asian continent’s top drinking spots from Thailand all the way to Nepal, including 23 first-time entries.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 will be sponsored by the French brand of natural bottled mineral water, Perrier. For the 51-100 ranking, Hong Kong has 5 bars on the prestigious list. 4 bars each from Bangkok, Seoul and Taipei feature in the list too.

With 3 bars from India and one notable debut from Nepal, 4 new entrants from South Asia are seen on the 51-100 Best Bars list. The Indian bars include New Delhi’s PCO at No.54, and Mumbai’s The Living Room and The Bombay Canteen at No.73 and No.76, respectively.

Armed with years of experience in the New York City hospitality business, American-Nepali owners of the Blackbird Bar in Nepal, made their debut on the coveted list at No. 96. Having travelled across the world for years and explored new palettes, the owners Santosh Faiia, Andrew Robertson and Devanksh Rana aspire to introduce the world’s best cocktails and hospitality services to the Kathmandu Valley.

11 bars in total are featured on the list from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China collectively.

Bagging the first place on the extended list at No.51 is Taipei’s Room by Le Kief, led by founder and head mixologist Seven Yi. Trained as a chef from the Robuchon school, Yi’s expert molecular gastronomy techniques, culinary craftsmanship and carefully curated seasonal menu, is what landed his bar at the top position in the 51-100 list.

Shanghai’s progressive disco-funky cocktail bar Epic, led by founder Cross Yu, follows suit with rank No.52.

Four bars from Seoul, South Korea also appear on the 51-100 list. Among these, Soko jumped from last year’s No.89 to this year’s No.57.

Nine Japanese bars spanning across seven of its towns are seen on the list, as well. Climbing 27 places up from last year’s spot at No. 94, Ark Lounge from Aomori is leading this Japanese group at No.67.

Just like Japan, Singapore claimed nine places on the ranking list, an upgrade from last year’s seven. The first one on the 51-100 list from Singapore is D.Bespoke at No.58, which is followed by Smoke & Mirrors at No.60, Papa Doble Bar (formerly The Old Man) at No.61, Live Twice at No.65 and Origin Grill & Bar at No.66, among others.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, which is the event’s seventh edition, is geared to be back with a live awards ceremony in Bangkok, on 28 April. The nail-biting countdown for bar aficionados will be over in a week, with a live streaming of the awards ceremony, which is set to take place from the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok on Facebook and YouTube from 7.30 pm local time in Bangkok (6 pm in India; 8.30 pm in Singapore/Hong Kong; 9.30 pm in Japan and 1:30 pm in UK).

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 full list

No.100 —

Coley

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable name: Owner-bartender Kho Chee Keong ‘CK’

No. 99 —

40 Thieves

Location: Bali, Indonesia

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Owner Shah Dillon

No. 98 —

Junior The Pocket Bar

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Owner Joe Alessandroni

No. 97 —

Backdoor Bodega

Location: George Town, Malaysia

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Owner Koh Yung Shen

No. 96 —

Blackbird

Location: Kathmandu, Nepal

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Owners Santosh Faiia, Andrew Robertson and Devanksh Rana

No. 95 —

Barbary Coast

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Celia Schoonraad and Michael Callahan

No. 94 —

Bar D

Location: Fujisawa, Japan

No. 93 —

Wishbone Bar

Location: Semarang, Indonesia

Notable name: Manager Intan Priscilla

No. 92 —

Barossa Cocktailier

Location: Gifu, Japan

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Bartender Shigeyuki Nakagaki

No. 91 —

Moonrock

Location: Tainan City, Taiwan

Status: Newcomer

No. 90 —

Southside Parlor

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Notable name: Co-founders Johnny Yu, Robbie Nguyen and Phil

No. 89 —

Bar Mood

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Notable name: Founder Nick Wu

No. 88 —

The Loft

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Co-owner Reid Verner

No. 87 —

The Bellwood

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Notable name: Master bartender Atsushi Suzuki

No. 86 —

HiBoRu

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Bartender and owner Mark Huang

No. 85 —

High Five

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Notable name: Bartender and owner Hidetsugu Ueno

No. 84 —

Stir

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Owner Lam Duc Anh

No. 83 —

Mixology Bar

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Notable name: Mixologist Kim Bong-ha

No. 82 —

Mesa

Location: Macau

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Chef de Cuisine Andre Lai

No. 81 —

The Old Man

Location: Hong Kong

No. 80 —

Bar Landscape

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Notable name: Chief bartender Kazuma Matsuo

No. 79 —

Bar Rocking Chair

Location: Kyoto, Japan

Notable name: Owner Kenji Tsubokura

No. 78 —

#FindTheLockerRoom

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Status: Newcomer

No. 77 —

Employees Only

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Co-owner Steve Schneider

No. 76 —

The Bombay Canteen

Location: Mumbai, India

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Founder and CEO Sameer Seth

No. 75 —

Shin Gi Tai

Location: Singapore

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Owner Anthony Yuexiang Zhong

No. 74 —

The Sailing Bar

Location: Nara, Japan

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Chief bartender Takumi Watanabe

No. 73 —

The Living Room

Location: Mumbai, India

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Owner Aditi Dugar

No. 72 —

Cocktail Bar Nemanja

Location: Yokohama, Japan

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Hosts Tomo and Kumiko

No. 71 —

Mizunara: The Library

Location: Hong Kong

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Lead Bartender Masahiko Endo

No. 70 —

Three X Co

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable name: Co-owner David Hans

No. 69 —

Smalls

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Founder David Jacobsen

No. 68 —

The Public House

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Status: Newcomer

No. 67 —

Ark Lounge

Location: Aomori, Japan

No. 66 —

Origin Grill & Bar

Location: Singapore

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Bar manager Adam Bursik

No. 65 —

Live Twice

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Founders Indra Kantono and Guo Yi

No. 64 —

Teens of Thailand

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Founder Niks Anuman-Rajadhon

No. 63 —

Oto

Location: Manila, Philippines

Notable name: Owner David Ong

No. 62 —

The Curator

Location: Manila, Philippines

Notable name: Owner David Ong

No. 61 —

Papa Doble Bar

Location: Singapore

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Founder Andrew Yap

No. 60 —

Smoke & Mirrors

Location: Singapore

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Head Bartender Jorge A. Conde

No. 59 —

Pine & Co

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Notable name: Mixologist Du Ui Hong (Joe)

No. 58 —

D.Bespoke

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Owner Daiki Kanetaka

No. 57 —

Bar Soko

Location: Seoul, South Korea

No. 56 —

Quality Goods Club

Location: Hong Kong

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Beverage Director Alexander Gilmour

No. 55 —

Honky Tonks Tavern

Location: Hong Kong

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Founders Ryan Nightingale and Mike Watt

No. 54 —

PCO (Pass Code Only)

Location: New Delhi, India

Status: Newcomer

Notable name: Founders Rakshay and Radhika Dhariwal

No. 53 —

Tell Camellia

Location: Hong Kong

Notable name: Sandeep Hathiramani and Gagan Gurung

No. 52 —

Epic

Location: Shanghai, China

Notable name: Founder Cross Yu

No. 51 —

Room by Le Kief

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Notable name: Founder and Head Mixologist, Seven Yi

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok