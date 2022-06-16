Bar Trigona pays homage to Malaysian farms with new cocktail menu

The award-winning Bar Trigona recently unveiled its newest list of cocktails, showcasing Malaysian produce and locally-sourced ingredients.

Malaysia (especially in Kuala Lumpur) is witnessing a burgeoning bar scene — and that’s very exciting. Brilliant cocktails are carefully crafted creations and the right expertise when it comes to the usage of ingredients does play a major role in the concoction of a well-favoured drink.

Bar Trigona‘s much-anticipated new cocktail menu, launched on 14 June 2022, is a great example of that. How does a bar that has been named the Best Bar in Malaysia for three years in a row step into the next chapter of its history? Well, the Four Seasons Hotel KL-based Bar Trigona ups the ante with a new list of cocktails — showcasing the abundance and diversity of Malaysian produce.

Fresh from its recent historic accolade — Bar Trigona was awarded Asia’s 50 Best Bar’s Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award, on top of being ranked 29th in the coveted list, Assistant Bar Manager Julian Brigget and his brigade are all hyped up about concocting creative new creations to excite their guests with only the best. This time, the menu takes inspiration from the local terroir, the farmers and their produce.

With the latest offerings, guests are invited to learn about the tales behind the cocktails and to deepen their relationship with locally-sourced ingredients. The five local farms partner very closely with Bar Trigona; each contributing to two cocktails. Hence, this means that they are 10 new creations to bless your palate with.

Trigona honey from Dino Kelulut Organic Farm in Negeri Sembilan is supplied in small batches, starring in Grape Da Vine (with cognac, trigona honey, pineapple, bitters, and grappa) and Rum-Ki Tiki, a drink made with aged rum, milk, lime, whiskey, and trigona honey. Of course, Chocolate Concierge features heavily too, providing Bar Trigona with diligently cultivated Malaysian cocoa. Savour locally-produced cocoa through cocktails such as Theopoto with gin and cacao bitters liqueur; or Cacacao & Honey — created with bourbon, lacto cacao scented honey, lemon juice, and amaro.

Shah Alam-based Mutiara Figs and Boom Grow provide sustainable farmed figs and chemical-free herbs, respectively. The former is the main attraction in Midnight Muse and Fig In The Wood. Think cocktails with fig jam and trigona honey. In addition, the pesticide-free herbs are key ingredients in Amethyst (with dark rum, coconut wine, and calamansi chocolate mint) and Rofanmia Virago, a gin-based cocktail with papaya juice, ginger liqueur, and lemon balm syrup.

While you might already have a favourite in mind, Bar Trigona’s own farm also plays an important role in the new menu. Started on empty land in Pahang with a project called Tree-Volution, the bar is now using fruits, herbs, and spices that can be found in the Trigona Farm. They include kedondong or ambarella and lime — which can be seen in Terroir (with asap boi infused tequila, mezcal, kedondong, and cointreau) and Red Bird (made with butter fat wash dark rum, overproof rum, homemade oolong wine, kedondong rum, and trigona honey).

If you’ve never experienced the Trigona honey at its purest form, the team at Bar Trigona has prepared honey cocktail flights. This allows you to explore the flavour profiles of three varieties of raw honey. And in case you didn’t know, trigona honey is actually not sweet. It is a beautifully tart liquid with a bright zesty tang, giving signature drinks like the Trigona Old Fashioned a complex undertones like no other.

Another exciting addition to the menu are Clay Pot Aged Cocktails, featuring creations by Four Seasons bartenders around the world. They include Ashish Sharma’s SeelBach, Sophia Kang’s El Jarden, Valentino Longo’s The Essenza, and Ruby Diamond by Lorenzo Antinori. Now, you can savour your favourite Four Seasons cocktails right here in Kuala Lumpur.

It’s always amazing to see Malaysian brands supporting local producers and farmers. In the case of Bar Trigona, the partnership has resulted in a new cocktail menu that’s both exciting and transportive. Don’t mind us, we’re just sipping on our favourite cocktails right now.

Bar Trigona is located in Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur and is open daily (except Monday) from 5pm to 12am. For more information, visit this website.

(All images by Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur)