9 best bars for a fun night out in Clarke Quay, Singapore

There’s no getting round the fact that Clarke Quay is the epicentre of Singaporean nightlife. The area draws both locals and tourists all days of the week and gets especially busy come Friday night as it offers a beacon of boozy relief for the party-hungry. If you don’t know where to start, we’re sussed out some of the best bars in Clarke Quay to stop by for a night of revelry.

Clarke Quay is best known as the gathering place for local nightclubs like Zouk, but the neighbourhood does have a number of bars that offer more than flashing lights and loud house music should you wish to just unwind (or, you know, pre-game before your jaunt into a night of blinding lights and deafening music).

Let us be your guide to these alcoholic sanctuaries with this roadmap on where to drink in Clarke Quay.

(Hero and featured image credits: Caroline Pang/Getty Images & @winervlt)

Get boozy at these 9 best bars in Clarke Quay today: