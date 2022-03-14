Blackpink’s Lisa is the new Chivas Regal Asia Brand Ambassador

Lisa has done it again, and this time with Chivas.

Blackpink’s Lisa is clearly a trailblazer, which comes as no surprise that her appeal to brands is enormous. After the likes of MAC and Celine, the latest to join her growing list is leading blended Scotch whisky brand Chivas, which handpicked the K-pop artist as ambassador for her story of success and hustle. She’s also the first female face of the brand in Asia.

Her self-confidence, empowerment, and ability to break down boundaries within cultures is part of the Chivas ethos, and is embodied by the ‘Chivas Regal x LISA: I Rise, We Rise’ ad. Filmed at Lisa’s home base in Seoul, South Korea, the ad explores the rapper’s personal journey and encourages viewers to — like her — create success on her own terms. The collaboration will see live events, activations, and exclusive drops throughout the year.

“After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves. It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I’ve always been a whisky fan!” said Lisa.

“As we enter a new era for Chivas, it is important that we collaborate with people who share the same values as us,” Nick Blacknell, Chivas Global Marketing Director added.

“LISA is a global superstar, and more importantly a role model for the next generation, which undoubtedly makes her the perfect spokesperson for our ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign. LISA has appeal across a number of passions including music and fashion, so the partnership comes as a natural next step for us as we continue to elevate Chivas to a new generation in Asia.”

This collaboration with Lisa isn’t the only update Chivas has got up its sleeves this year; the Scotch label will also launch a new sustainable design of its iconic Chivas 12 expression, which sees a more contemporary aesthetic on its bottle, label, and pack. The new packaging also promises to use less glass, plastic and recycles with less energy, making it a much more sustainable alternative.

For more of Blackpink’s Lisa, catch the behind-the-scenes of the video below:

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.