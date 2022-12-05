facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Get to know the 13th annual Octomore series by Bruichladdich Distillery
Get to know the 13th annual Octomore series by Bruichladdich Distillery
Food & Drink
05 Dec 2022 11:13 AM

Get to know the 13th annual Octomore series by Bruichladdich Distillery

Ronn Tan

Released since 2008, the Octomore series is a one-of-a-kind collection of heavily-peated whiskies from the Scottish island of Islay.

It’s undeniable that the characteristics of wine, whisky, and other spirits are largely defined and formed by the various terroirs, weather, and a multitude of factors. Well, now let’s take a look at the Hebridean island of Islay (pronounced eye-la), an area in Scotland that houses nine active whisky distilleries at the moment. They include the likes of Bowmore, Ardberg, and Lagavulin.

Located on the southwestern tip of the island is Bruichladdich — a distillery first established in 1991 and currently owned by Remy Cointreau since 2012. In addition to unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky, Bruichladdich, the distillery also produces Port Charlotte (heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky) and Octomore (more on this in a bit) as well as The Botanist Gin. In fact, the latter is described as the first Islay dry gin.

Bruichladdich Octomore 13 Series
Matured for five years, Octomore whiskies are always heavily peated

Since 2008, Bruichladdich Distillery has introduced a new series of convention-defying single malts in the form of Octomore. Known to be super heavily-plated (think of it as being smoked), Octomore single malts are always bottled close to cask strength (hence, the higher alcohol by volume or ABV) and matured for five years. In addition, the whiskies are also un-chill filtered, retaining as much natural barley essence as possible.

This year, Bruichladdich unveils the 13th edition of the Octomore series, still taking an important look at how cask management, varying peat levels, and barley provenance can influence the pursuit of flavour. Comprising 13.1, 13.2, and 13.3, each bottling from the latest Octomore series is unique and distinctive in its own way.

For starters, Octomore 13.1 — with rich notes of vanilla, coconut, and toffee — underwent a five-year maturation before being refilled into fresh ex-American oak casks. On the palate, expect gooseberry citrus and smoked apricot jam. This whisky has an ABV of 59.2%.

Similar to Octomore 13.1, Octomore 13.2 is made using Scottish Mainland barley and malted at 137.3 PPM (parts per million). The difference between the two options lies in the latter’s use of first fill Spanish Oloroso butts. The single malt — with 58.3% ABV — emanates a hint of warm orange marmalade and smoked nuts; with the sherry integrating with the spirit’s signature salty tang.

Bottled at 61.1% ABV is the 13.3. Said to only contain Islay-grown barley from Octomore Farm, the spirit is initially matured in first fill ex-American whisky barrels as well as second fill European oak casks. For the European oak casks, Bruichladdich sources from both Spain’s Ribera del Duero region and France’s Rivesaltes region. With every sip, expect brown sugar, coconut, and marzipan among others.

Have you tried Bruichladdich’s Octomore series yet? If not, it’s time to give the 13th annual batch a go!

Learn more about the 13th Octomore series HERE.

(Photos by Bruichladdich)

Whisky Bruichladdich Scottish Whisky Octomore 13 Pleated Whisky
Get to know the 13th annual Octomore series by Bruichladdich Distillery

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.