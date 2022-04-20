Celebrate the spirit of spring with Roku Gin at these ten cocktail bars and restaurants in KL

Welcome the sprightly spirit of spring as Roku Gin brings together the 10 best cocktail bars and restaurants in Klang Valley to share their interpretation of the season of new beginnings.
Roku Gin transcends time and its flavours is a magical expression of the four distinct seasons that is beautifully nuanced. This spring, the fresh botanics come to life as Roku Gin introduces a medley of mixology and gastronomic collaborations with ten most established bars and restaurants in Klang Valley to celebrate the spirit of spring in every tipple and pairing.
For the uninitiated, springtime begins with ohanami, or the blooming of the luscious cherry blossoms when the sakura tree is festooned with pink blooms. The prized sakura flower, a key ingredient in Roku Gin, is especially handpicked in the peak of the season for maximum freshness and flavour — resulting in the signature delicate floral aroma and sweet body of the Japanese craft gin.
In fact, the flavours of Roku Gin follow the unique expressions of every changing season — sakura leaves and flowers in spring, Sencha and Gyokuro teas in summer, sansho pepper in autumn, and yuzu in winter. This time around, experience the sweet and floral notes of cherry blossoms in its fullest with exclusive restaurant and bar collaborations happening from now until 31 May 2022 at these selected ten outlets near you.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Co-founder of Beta KL, Alex Cheah has specially crafted three spring-inspired cocktails along with a unique 8-course food pairing menu that will take you on a historical journey through Malaysian gastronomy.
The aperitif is a refreshing Roku Spring Tonic (RM45) infused with Midori, Honey Sencha and Tonic to open up the palate while enjoying the first two snacks of the menu, featuring a calamansi infused pomelo, winged beans budu tart, truffled mushroom rolls, uni in a buckwheat seaweed shell, and mud crab dressed in kantan snow.
The second Roku pairing cocktail, Blossom (RM45), showcases a complex harmony of umami, floral and fruity flavours. It is paired with appetiser courses – juicy oysters topped with kedondong snow and shaved radish, succulent Hokkaido scallops with sea birdnest, followed by a heart-warming bowl of crab chawanmushi served with a homemade seaweed bread.
The Main course is a choice between cod fish served with nasi ulam and kesum, or garlic-infused lamb. It is paired with Umeshutini (RM45), steeped with Shiratama brandy, dry vermouth, and orange bitter, complementing the main course with its robust flavours. The dinner is followed by two decadent desserts.
2 /10
As the first Malaysian bar on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2020, Bar Trigona has a lot to live up to as it brings you down love lane this spring. take a trip down love lane with Bar Trigona this Spring. Bartender Marcus Kwok introduces Love at First Sight (RM60) as the elixir of Spring. This specially-crafted cocktail marries Roku Gin with the Trigona honey and strawberries; a refreshing cocktail that will bring back sweet memories of your first love.
La Vie En Rose (RM 60) is as beautiful as its name, put together with tropical vermouth, China-China, Peychaud and angostura. On the other hand, the Love Letter (RM45) comprises Campari, homemade grenadine, pineapple and lime juice.
3 /10
David Hans, co-owner of Three X Co, takes on the beautiful harvests of spring to whip up a Japanese-inspired martini this season, Harusaki-tini (RM45). Layered with Asian pear, rhubarb, and sake, complementing the botanical notes of the Roku Gin. Harusaki means the beginning of spring in Japanese, deemed as the best time of the year. The Marigold-HaiBoRu (RM45), made with Shisho vermouth, lychee, calamansi and chamomile soda, has a delectable bubbly zing. Have a pick of the Hana Harmony (RM45) that represents flowers of spring, laced with strawberry aperol, white grapes and jasmine flowers.
4 /10
Concubine KL’s bartender, Mon, has created a theme which revolves around the flirtatious and funky nature of Chinatown, where everything there is done with a little dash of fun and sass. There is a Cherry for each Concubine (RM40), pays homage to the empowered, independent, modern women of today. Layered with maraschino, it mingles perfectly with the harmonious flavours of Roku Gin, especially the floral and sweet aroma of cherry blossoms.
The Sandokan (RM40) is created in honour of a fictional late 19th-century Malaysian pirate created by Italian author Emilio Salgari, known throughout the South China Sea as the “Tiger of Malaysia“. A melange of Aperol, Bunga Kantan and Roku Gin, it is a tribute to Malaysian flavours. Finally, the Sirap Bandung (RM40), a classic rose and condense milk concoction, is a spirited twist on a local classic.
5 /10
This spring, bar manager BOY introduces his specialty concoction, the Moon Ring (RM40). Infused with cherry blossom syrup, lemon and Aperol, this creation accentuates the Sakura notes of Roku Gin. The Roku Reviver (RM40) is a velvety tipple concocted with triple sec, luxardo maraschino, kaffir lime syrup, ginger wood oil and lemon juice. The Ku-Ga (RM40), layered with Strega, Lillet Blanc, rice vinegar, and grapefruit bitters makes for the perfect night cap.
6 /10
Enjoy spring-led Roku Gin cocktails concocted by head bartender John Chowdury at PS150. Start with the tangy Spring Negroni (RM45) as a palate opener. For a more citrus take on the martini, the Orange Balitini (RM45) is layered with orange juice, sweet vermouth and simple syrup. Nothing is better than a sparkling concoction to start off the next round like the Elderflower Fizz (RM45), a floral delight made with elderflower liqueur, sparkling wine and lemon juice.
7 /10
At Jann, head bartender Darwin Ng’s spring signature creation is the Bloom (RM45), which celebrates the achievement of the country and local hospitality scene with a hint of “Chinatown” in it such as rose vermouth, aromatic bitters, ginger spice, citric, rose flower tea, butterfly pea flower tea and soda. Hong Hua Jiao (RM45) is a fusion of two favourite icons of Malaysia and Chinatown, the Hibiscus and Red Peppercorn. Cherish (RM45) the historical heritage with this complex concoction saturated with cherry, white vermouth, and liquorice.
8 /10
BAC is a place that aims to take you back to a time where unadulterated fun and drinking were the norm. Highball-style cocktails are the specialty here. This has inspired bartender Megan Lim to craft the limited-edition cocktail for the spring season, aptly named A Social Butterfly (RM38).A light refreshing Aperitivo, this cocktail is crafted with BAC’s homemade Sakura syrup and Sakura, a few dashes of hinoki bitters, then carbonated for that fizzy finish. It’s so fine with Shiso Fine (RM45), a cocktail crafted with East Imperial yuzu lemonade and Japanese bitters shiso. Ginger Snap (RM38), made with lemon juice, ginger syrup and East Imperial Burma tonic water, offers those with a penchant for a sharp-tasting tipple.
9 /10
Taking a step into Reka:Bar is like boarding a spaceship with neon hues of futuristic illumination and light installations. The collaboration with Roku Gin sees Tokyo no Haru (RM 45) added into its array of cocktail creations by floor manager, Karen Yuen. Tokyo no Haru highlights the cherry blossoms with a burst of Sakura Secco Vermouth infused with fruit liqueur and yuzu. This cocktail will be the perfect experience for diners who are looking for a clear, crisp, fruity and floral twist of a martini.
The Hinomaru (RM45) pays homage to the flag of Japan with the red circle over a white foam. This creamy concoction is made from genmaicha Roku Gin tincture, Kakubin whisky, honey, coconut water, and matcha tea. Though the Lychee-Mochi (RM45) sounds more like a dessert than a drink, this delectable cocktail is made with toasted rice and strawberry chocolate-infused Roku Gin, lychee kombucha and syrup, lavender bitters, lemon juice and milk.
10 /10
In the season of new beginnings, head bartender James Fernandis will send you on a trip to the land of the rising sun. His first cocktail is the Konohana (RM40), which celebrates the cherry blossoms, a symbol of Japanese culture. Featuring Roku Gin, Cointreau, yuzu puree, orange blossom, yuzu bitters and Umeshu, this cocktail is simple, subtle, but full of character. The Ro Rose Ku (RM40), a play of words on Roku, is concocted with frozen strawberries, laced with grenadine, lime juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Amaterasu (RM42), named after the God of Sun in Japanese folklore, is a remake of the Classic Junglebird, known for its vibrancy. It is bright and fruity, and features a local ingredient limau kasturi, and emits a tiki vibe.