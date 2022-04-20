Celebrate the spirit of spring with Roku Gin at these ten cocktail bars and restaurants in KL

Welcome the sprightly spirit of spring as Roku Gin brings together the 10 best cocktail bars and restaurants in Klang Valley to share their interpretation of the season of new beginnings.

Roku Gin transcends time and its flavours is a magical expression of the four distinct seasons that is beautifully nuanced. This spring, the fresh botanics come to life as Roku Gin introduces a medley of mixology and gastronomic collaborations with ten most established bars and restaurants in Klang Valley to celebrate the spirit of spring in every tipple and pairing.

For the uninitiated, springtime begins with ohanami, or the blooming of the luscious cherry blossoms when the sakura tree is festooned with pink blooms. The prized sakura flower, a key ingredient in Roku Gin, is especially handpicked in the peak of the season for maximum freshness and flavour — resulting in the signature delicate floral aroma and sweet body of the Japanese craft gin.

In fact, the flavours of Roku Gin follow the unique expressions of every changing season — sakura leaves and flowers in spring, Sencha and Gyokuro teas in summer, sansho pepper in autumn, and yuzu in winter. This time around, experience the sweet and floral notes of cherry blossoms in its fullest with exclusive restaurant and bar collaborations happening from now until 31 May 2022 at these selected ten outlets near you.