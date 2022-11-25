Chivas brings the pomp with two-day ‘I Rise, We Rise’ event at Sentul Depot

Here is everything that went down during Chivas’ ‘I Rise, We Rise’ event in Kuala Lumpur this past October.

Bringing the ‘I Rise, We Rise’ movement to life, Chivas Regal recently hosted a special two-day event at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur from 28 October to 29 October 2022. The event by the global scotch whisky makers was attended by more than 3,000 guests — was nothing short of pomp, flair, and fun.

Held to celebrate a new generation of scotch whisky drinkers, the ‘I Rise, We Rise’ event was a blend of fashion, art, music, and drinks; showcased via four specially-curated rooms that reflect the Chivas-sphere. Teaming up with Chivas for the occasion were the Hero Risers, four talented personalities from various backgrounds.

Architectural designer, Pamela Tan (Studio Poh Sin) and her team created a colourful tunnel installation inspired by the gold liquid of Chivas whereas artists Jason Teo, Wong Chee Hwa, and Wong Ming Hao conceptualised a painting meant to convey the breaking of boundaries. Guests were also able to leave their own mark on the graffiti walls.

Ronald Chew, the founder of NERDUNIT, collaborated with the brand to reveal limited edition jerseys (priced at RM409) that are also available for purchase in the streetwear label’s stores as well as online. The one-of-a-kind occasion also saw various bartenders creating special cocktails using Chivas 12. They included Hero Riser Jon Lee of Penrose, Bar Mizukami’s Shawn Chong, Affie Adut of Here & Now, Bar Trigona’s Julian Brigget, Karl Too from Happy Stan, and Mel John Chavez from Singapore’s Smoke & Mirrors.

Of course, let’s not forget about the music. The line-up comprised a list of prominent names, including DJ Reeve, BATE, Ramsey Westwood, DJ Pennie, Roxy June, SCNDL, and DJ Pei Pei. Hosted by MC Vibe, the ‘I Rise, We Rise’ event introduced guests to a newly redesigned bottle of Chivas 12 — now elongated with a new crest. Guests were also in for a surprise when the scotch whisky brand teased its limited edition Chivas 18 bottle. Designed in partnership with Blackpink’s Lisa, the collaboration has also brought forth Pink Spice, a cocktail developed by the star together with Chivas.

(Photos by Chivas)