Lisa of BLACKPINK unveils a limited-edition Chivas 18 bottle collaboration

Chivas has launched a limited edition design of its iconic Chivas 18 bottle in collaboration with K-pop superstar Lisa of BLACKPINK.

Lisa became brand ambassador for the scotch whisky brand in March 2022. The bottle is the first collaboration between Chivas and Lisa since her ambassadorship began.

More about the new bottle by Lisa and Chivas

Design incorporates Lisa’s signature

The Chivas 18 x LISA Limited Edition design comes in classic blue colour combined with hot pink. It has been co-designed with Lisa, who is setting music streaming records through 2022. It also bears her signature in a bright neon pink colour.

The bottle comes with a removable accessory with a leather strap and removable 18K gold plated charms. The charms include the Chivas logo and Lisa’s iconic star.

The carton, too, has the combined Chivas x LISA star pattern and her signature.

In a statement, Chivas noted that the Chivas 18 made its debut the same year Lisa was born — 1997.

This makes “it the perfect bottle to showcase her creativity and allow her personality to shine through,” said Chivas.

“I had so much fun working with the team at Chivas on this limited edition bottle. The bottle is typical Lisa – bright, bold, and unique – and I’m so excited for everyone to finally see it. It is amazing to now have my own bottle – and cocktail too!” reads a statement by Lisa on the official Chivas site.

‘I Rise, We Rise’ partnership

Lisa is one of the richest members of BLACKPINK and the face of several global luxury lifestyle labels. Chivas’ partnership with Lisa falls under the ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign. Lisa is the brand’s first female face in Asia.

“After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves. It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I’ve always been a whisky fan!” Lisa said at the time of the announcement.

An ad titled ‘Chivas Regal x LISA: I Rise, We Rise’ was also filmed at the BLACKPINK star’s home base in Seoul, South Korea.

(Main image credit: Spotify/@Spotify/Twitter; Featured image credit: Chivas)