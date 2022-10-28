Try making these cocktail recipes at home to up your G&T game

Amidst the sea of recipes that underline the world of mixology, few promise to produce something as invigorating as a classic gin and tonic number. Whether it’s for a special occasion or for a dinner party at home, give these recipes a go and get ready to charm your guests with them.

The past few years have borne witness to what’s now being deemed the gin revolution. Bars across the country have been stirring up the most eclectic set of cocktails featuring the spirit. In part, this is due to its versatility. In fact, its juniper-forward, botanical flavour lends itself well to being paired with a host of ingredients – fruits, spices, herbs, the whole shebang. However, what continues to be a classic order is a gin and tonic. This highball concoction calls for equal parts gin and tonic water. And while that’s refreshing in itself, bartenders have kicked things up a notch by adding their own little twists to the mix to really make the experience of savouring one exciting. We’re exploring a few that are worth an addition to your repertoire.

Refreshing gin and tonic recipes to shake up cocktail hour

G&T with a twist by DOJA

The makers of the world’s first Indo-Japanese gin know a thing or two about juniper-tonic concoctions. Head distiller Victor De Benito has gone the classic route for his gin and tonic recipe – albeit with a little citrus twist. Perfect for when you’d like some excitement – all while sticking to what works. For starters, DOJA gin comes with notes of sansho peppers, Yuzu, coriander, cardamom, and hinoki – which pack the gin with flavour. Add limes to the mix and you really elevate the spirit’s citrus notes.

Ingredients

Doja gin, lowball glass, tonic water, limes

Directions

Use a lowball glass filled with ice cubes

Fill it with 1:3 ratio of gin to tonic water

Stir it slightly

Garnish with a lime wedge or lime slices.

Frozen B&T twist by Beefeater

A classic when it comes to gins, Beefeater is no stranger to any connoisseur of this spirit. Its London Dry rendition comes with big juniper character and strong citrus notes. This makes it pair well with zesty oranges. And if you’ve got a particularly scorching day ahead, you can’t go wrong with blending it all with some ice.

Ingredients

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin, 15 ml lemon juice, 5 ml sugar syrup, 50 ml tonic water

Directions

Blend all of the ingredients with ice.

Top with the tonic water.

Garnish with orange and lemon.

White blossom by Yazu Goa

Known to delight patrons with experimental flavours, this beachfront restaurant has arrived to the gin and tonic party with a refreshing concoction. The recipe by the bar manager Ritesh Chaudhary promises delicious floral notes in every sip and works well for elegant affairs, especially at-home brunches.

Ingredients

60 ml gin, 30 ml elderflower syrup, 30 ml fresh lime juice, 120 ml tonic water

Directions

Shake all ingredients together and pour in a glass.

Top with tonic water

Garnish with burnt rosemary along with some edible

flowers.

Grape G&T by 145 Cafe & Bar

The bustling 145 Cafe & Bar is known to deal in adventurous flavours while paying homage to Mumbai’s spirit. The founder Ishaan Bahl is experimental when it comes to gin, adding a fruity twist to his copa glass with a grape rendition. We can’t think of a better way to get the party started.

Ingredients

60 ml gin, 3 Californian grapes, 15 ml lime juice, 15 ml elderflower syrup, 30 ml apple juice, splash of tonic water, mint leaves

Directions

In a shaker, muddle the grapes

Tear the mint and drop it in

Add all the other ingredients and give it a good shake

Single strain in a tall glass, add a splash of tonic

Garnish with grapes and mint

Pink grapefruit and rosemary G&T twist by Bombay Sapphire

A common sight across most bars and restaurants, Bombay Sapphire is near synonymous with gin cocktails. The clean and refreshing spirit is best had as is. However, it works just as well with a range of ingredients. This particular cocktail is an elegant concoction that’s as delicious as it is fragrant.

Ingredients

50 ml Bombay Sapphire gin, chilled tonic water, pink grapefruit wedges, fresh rosemary sprigs

Directions

Add a sprig of rosemary to a balloon glass

Gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit before dropping it in

Add the gin and swirl to allow the flavours to infuse subtly

Fill the glass to the brim with cubed ice

Top with chilled tonic water

Gently stir to combine

Finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and sprig of rosemary before serving

While you could stick closely to the recipes, if you’re feeling a bit adventurous, feel free to add in ingredients and play with garnishes. As always, drink responsibly. Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/brands