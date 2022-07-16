Impress your loved ones with these easy yet delicious wine cocktail recipes

What’s better than wine, you ask? Wine cocktails you can make at home to turn your dull days around.

Even though wine cocktails are not as widely consumed as vodka, gin, or whiskey cocktails, they still have a number of fans who go the extra mile into creating spectacular concoctions, like say, Sangria. But there’s so much more to wine cocktails than the boozy summertime drink.

These easy homemade wine cocktails are perfect for every occasion, whether you’re hosting a dinner party at home or a dinner date with your beau.

Homemade wine cocktail recipes to try now

New York Sour

The wine twist to a regular Whiskey Sour! This is one of the easiest and best homemade wine cocktails that you can make. You simply float a layer of red wine on top of your Whiskey Sour. The classic wine cocktail was invented by a bartender in the 1880s in Chicago but was later made modern in New York. Hence the name.

Red Wine Spritzer

If you don’t have the time to make an elaborate Sangria, this Red Wine Spritzer is the perfect hack. It is fruity, refreshing and bubbly, and is a classic summer drink comprising wine and soda that barely takes a minute to make, making it the ideal homemade wine cocktail. Make this cocktail with any kind of wine and sip the night away!

Frosé

Frosé is basically frozen rosé, and if you’re not already sold, we don’t know how else to impress you. All you need is a bottle of rosé, some strawberries and honey. The strawberries not only enhance the sweetness of the rose but also add more body to the frozen wine. Make as many batches as you can for that night in with the girls – trust us.

French 75

A champagne cocktail made with gin, lemon and simple syrup, this easy homemade wine cocktail is the best of all worlds in a glass. It’s easy, classy, and caters to everyone who wants to sip on a good, refreshing cocktail. You can also make a non-alcoholic version of this cocktail.

Negroni Sbagliato

The classic Negroni becomes Negroni Sbagliato at wine o’ clock. You replace gin with sparkling wine for a slightly bitter, sweet, and bubbly drink. The sweet Prosecco along with the bitter Campari and sweet vermouth lend a more balanced flavour to this homemade wine cocktail.

El Vermut Sangria

This amazing summery drink is made with red wine, sweet red vermouth, lemonade and fruit. It’s an elaborate drink that requires a lot more ingredients than the rest, so put on your bartending hat and get ready to impress with this delicious wine cocktail.

Rosemary and Roasted Grape Wine Cocktail

It’s fancy, tasty, and easy – what more do you need from a cocktail? Imagine notes of roasted grapes, woodsy rosemary, and fresh lemon with the fizzy bubbles of sparkling wine. If that’s not a treat to your taste buds, we don’t know what is.

Snow Banks Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

This is a tart-and-sweet bubbly drink that’s made from sparkling wine. The drink looks simple but tastes heavenly, and your taste buds will definitely thank you. All you need is sparkling wine, lemon juice, and simple syrup for this easy, delicious cocktail.

Dessert Wasteland Whiskey Cocktail

If you love both whiskey and red wine, this is the drink for you. Although based on the New York Sour, this is much simpler to make, and also has a deeper flavour and richer colour that complements the whiskey perfectly.

Strawberry Orange White Wine Sangria

We end this list with a classic wine cocktail with a slightly fruity twist. This strawberry orange-white wine sangria is refreshing, mildly sweet, and fizzy, making it the perfect summer drink. It’s a simple cocktail with simple flavours, and that’s what makes it such a fan favourite.

