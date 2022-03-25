Fancy some Japanese whiskies and gins? Get them delivered today

Stock up your cellarette with the best Japanese whiskies and gins with alcohol delivery services.

The rapid ascension of Japanese spirits has been nothing short of revelatory and remarkable. While whisky and gin are exquisite liquors synonymous with Scotland and London, Japan is fast becoming a byword for excellent artisanal spirits. Many are well cognisant of Japanese ethos and work ethic where they are taught to abide by precision from generation to generation. The uncompromising stance sees trains arriving right on time – never a minute early nor past what was advertised and promised. This habitual attitude on perfection naturally manifests into everything that they do – sushi, sashimi, sake and yes, whisky too.

Though inspired by Scotch tradition, Japanese whiskies stand apart thanks to its native woodlands blessed with Japanese mizunara oak. Rare, sought-after and expensive to be fashioned into barrels for maturation, mizunara imparts whiskies with delightful notes of sandalwood and coconut in a time-consuming process.

Riding on the gin renaissance, Japanese gins have also experienced greater global appreciation in recent years. Offering consumers unique expressions, Japanese gins have embraced their oriental roots. Symbolic local produce reimagined as botanicals become points of difference in a crowded market place. Yuzu, cherry blossom and green tea help broaden the flavour and olfactory lexicon.

Whether you swear by Japanese spirits or harbour curiosity, you can now have them delivered via online services.

Some of the best Japanese whiskies and gins offered by delivery services today:

Some of the best Japanese whiskies and gins offered by delivery services today:

Yamazaki 12 Years Old

Distilled in Kyoto, Yamazaki 12 Years Old remains a standard bearer for Japanese whiskies. Possessing multiple gold medals under its belt, the single malt charms with bright tropical fruit whiffs of pineapple, citron, honeysuckle and pine sap, before dried fruit notes begin to surface on the palate.

Yamazaki 18 Years Old

If you want the best, be prepared to shell out. Yamazaki 18 Years Old lives up to its reputation with award wins. The stunning whisky is composed of approximately 80% spirits matured in sherry butts, with remaining contribution from American and Mizunara oak casks. Truffles and marmalade on the nose, the whisky drifts into a rich, luxurious and extended finish.

Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve

A no-age statement from Mount Kaikomagatake, the Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve is a single malt reflective of its provenance – that being herbaceous, grassy, fresh and crisp. Peppermint, pine, cucumber and melon emerge on the nose, while the long finish is rounded off by citrus zest and sweet mint.

The Nikka Tailored

A blended whisky by Nikka, The Nikka Tailored expertly combines spirits obtained from malted barley grown in two largest islands in Japan – Miyagikyo in Honshū and Yoichi in Hokkaidō – as well as Coffey Still grain. Expect a juxtaposition of rich malty flavours and a soft mouthfeel.

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

If a name such as Japanese Harmony doesn’t convince you enough that it is an uber-smooth and well-rounded whisky, you owe it to yourself to try and evaluate it. The Hibiki blend is a unification of grain and malt whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita. The result doesn’t disappoint with tropical notes of citrus blossom and mango, layered with rich notes of brown sugar, dried apricot, sultanas and cinnamon.

Hibiki 21 Years Old

If you thought Hibiki 17 Years Old was as good as it gets, wait till you put your nose to the 21 Years Old. One of the most prestigious whiskies in the world is a sensorial delight, rewarding connoisseurs with a nose teeming with blackberry, ripe banana and caramel, while a symphony of sandalwood, honeycomb and dried apricot leads to a long marmalaide finale.

KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin

KI NO BI offers a unique take on gins, underpinned by a blending process unlike any other. A rice spirit base is built upon by other elemental spirits – citrus, tea, herbal, spice, fruity and floral – distilled individually to achieve a desired end product that sounds as distinctive as it tastes. Among the botanicals incorporated are Sanshō pepper, kinome, yuzu and green tea.

Sakurao Gin

Sweeping home numerous gold awards in international spirits competitions, Sakurao Gin is made in the style of London Dry Gin but with a distinctive Japanese edge. Thanks to the infusion of native botanicals such as cherry blossom and citrus harvested in Hiroshima through a combination of steeping and vaporising, the gin endears to those gravitates towards craft spirits.

Nikka Coffey Gin

Bright and zesty, not only is Nikka Coffey Gin bolstered with yuzu, it is further infused with other Japanese citrus varietals such as kabosu, amanatsu and shequasar, as well as lemon and orange peels and a touch of apples. A highly limited gin production worth the delivery fee by the maker of Japanese whiskies – proof that expertise is indeed transferrable once mastered.