Find the perfect gift for coffee lovers with Nespresso

Spread holiday cheer and merriment with the gift of coffee for the coffee lovers in your life.
With the year coming to a close, we celebrate the year-end festive season with lots of cheer and celebrations. The season of gifting is also the perfect time to spend with friends and loved ones, as you immerse in a heartfelt conversations and indulge in a scrumptious spread, while surprising each other with meaningful gifts.
Nespresso believes there’s no better time to spark joy and embrace the spirit of togetherness over good coffee, and with the gift of Nespresso. Indulge in new coffee flavours, and specialty curated coffee recipes that can be enjoyed any time of the day. For coffee lovers, there’s very little reason not to get a coffee machine for the home as well — making the ultimate gift on almost everyone’s wish list.
As the festivities arrive in full swing, Nespresso has put together a list of limited-edition seasonal offerings and all-time favourite Nespresso coffee machines especially for the gifting season. If you’re looking for something meaningful and exciting to surprise your significant other or loved ones, the gift of Nespresso is surely to put a smile from ear to ear.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Compact in size but doesn’t compromise on taste, this small coffee machine can fit into the most modest of spaces and ensure you have a big coffee moment with a bold style and personality. It makes for a great house warming gift as well, and easily a standout on the kitchen countertop or mini bar.
3 /7
Adding a touch of elegance to coffee rituals, CitiZ&Milk continues to delight coffee drinkers and coffee lovers thanks to its versatility. It allows you to create an endless number of milk-based coffee recipes at the comfort of your home, thanks to an Aeroccino fitted with the machine — a perfect gift for loved ones who enjoy their macchiatos, lattes and cappuccinos.
4 /7
Equipped with an innovative one touch fresh milk system, Lattissima One takes simplicity to he next level when preparing milk-based coffee recipes. With four options to choose from and assisted cleaning system, simple sit back and relax as the Lattissima One has you caffeine cravings covered.
5 /7
For bigger families and coffee lovers who like variety, Lattissima Touch is a must-have one-touch system that comes with six one-touch button recipes — from black coffee to milk-based options. Offering exceptional convenience and elevated coffee moments with one single touch, you can indulge in the endless possibilities of coffee with this machine.
6 /7
For those who are always on the go and want to enjoy a good cup of coffee outside of home, the TOUCH Travel Mug is a great companion to have. It keeps your coffee hot or cold while staying cool to the touch. It’s also sleek and stylish, making a great accessory to carry around while fuelling you with your favourite coffee.
For friends and loved ones who already have a Nespresso coffee machine, the best gift that you can give them would be coffee capsules. And this festive season, Nespresso has released one of the best selections — the Nespresso ‘Forest Variations’ range. This specially crafted Festive Recipes Selection takes your palate on a full-ride across the woods with limited-edition coffee capsules including the Forest Black, Forest Fruit Flavour and Forest Almond Flavour. In the repertoire are also the Scuro and Caramel Crème Brulee.