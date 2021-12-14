Find the perfect gift for coffee lovers with Nespresso

Spread holiday cheer and merriment with the gift of coffee for the coffee lovers in your life.

With the year coming to a close, we celebrate the year-end festive season with lots of cheer and celebrations. The season of gifting is also the perfect time to spend with friends and loved ones, as you immerse in a heartfelt conversations and indulge in a scrumptious spread, while surprising each other with meaningful gifts.

Nespresso believes there’s no better time to spark joy and embrace the spirit of togetherness over good coffee, and with the gift of Nespresso. Indulge in new coffee flavours, and specialty curated coffee recipes that can be enjoyed any time of the day. For coffee lovers, there’s very little reason not to get a coffee machine for the home as well — making the ultimate gift on almost everyone’s wish list.

As the festivities arrive in full swing, Nespresso has put together a list of limited-edition seasonal offerings and all-time favourite Nespresso coffee machines especially for the gifting season. If you’re looking for something meaningful and exciting to surprise your significant other or loved ones, the gift of Nespresso is surely to put a smile from ear to ear.