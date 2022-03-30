facebook
First look at the new Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition
30 Mar 2022 03:02 PM

Martin Teo
Editor
The Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition is a unique collection of five whiskies with bold flavours, created through the blend of Scotch heritage and flavourful casks.

Chivas has launched the Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition, which will be the first of a range of five 13-year-old whiskies that deliver extra rich flavours thanks to the addition of one of five casks during the whisky-making process. This new expression offers a marvellously rich whisky as a result of the sherry casks drawing out the full-bodied flavours that Chivas has long been known for.

“The Extra 13 collection represents new territory for Chivas as we continue to open up the world of Scotch whisky to new audiences and fresh experiences,” says Sandy Hyslop, Director of Blending at Chivas. “At Chivas, we believe that blended is better — and nowhere is this more evident than with our new collection, which blends exceptional Scotch with a diverse, internationally-inspired palette of flavours.”

The new Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition.

A portion of the blend has been aged in Oloroso Casks for 13 years, making them selectively matured. With this process, the sweet and rich notes of the classic Chivas whisky have been amplified, delivering a much richer finish — followed by hints of sweet ripe pears in syrup, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweets and almonds. Only through craftsmanship, expertise and the fine art of blending whisky can these bold flavours be achieved.

The blend is also complemented by a new and vibrant look, with artwork created by renowned American street artist, Greg Gossel. Chivas has, once again, pushed the boundaries of traditional Scotch whisky with a fresh approach to its pack design — blending images from its history with contemporary designs celebrating each finishing cask’s vibrant heritage.

The Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask will be available exclusively at participating outlets across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh and Johor Bahru. For more information, visit the Chivas Regal Malaysia website.

Scotch Whisky Chivas Chivas Regal Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
