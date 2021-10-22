Indulge in the Seven Tasting Notes of Hennessy X.O at these restaurants across Malaysia

It’s time to tickle your taste buds with the ultimate ‘dining out’ experience.

The ambience and experience of dining out is simply unmatched, and the lack of it is especially felt during the lockdown. Hennessy is introducing The Odyssey Experience to bring you all of that, right to your doorstep. The Odyssey Menu is crafted to resemble and complement the Seven Worlds of Hennessy X.O, the world-iconic cognac.

Every facet of the unique blend of Hennessy X.O had been assimilated to an Odyssey through seven chapters. Partnering with some of the country’s top restaurants, customers can now indulge in carefully curated dishes that will pair perfectly with the Seven Tasting Notes of Hennessy X.O.

The restaurants that have come on board the Odyssey Menu are spread out across four locations: starting with Kuala Lumpur comprising Skillet, Rare, Flour and Grand Imperial. Ipoh folks can look forward to delectable dishes from Rewine, Sun Lee Hou Fook and STG. Diners from Johor Bahru and Penang, can also look forward to Rowan & Parsley as well as Gēn respectively.

“Hennessy X.O is a complex liquid that goes beyond consumption,” expresses Thomas Boulec, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy Diageo Singapore Malaysia. “Our partnering restaurants have been meticulously selected on the basis of exploring every facet of the Hennessy X.O blend. Their unparalleled standards match ours perfectly and when paired together, naturally uplifts the experience of drinking occasions.”

As the Odyssey Menu is inspired by and made to enjoy with Hennessy X.O, you can get their hands on the menu when you earn points on Shopee by purchasing Hennessy X.O on Shopee. A 35cl bottle will earn you 100 points while a 70cl bottle will garner 200 points and so on, which you can then redeem — an a la carte dish from the Odyssey Menu is worth 100 points, while a 3-course meal for two people is 200 points. You can sign up on Inner Circle to redeem these points and order your favourite meals from the Odyssey Menu.

Besides treating yourself to good food, you can also spend your points on a range of experiences: various expressions of Hennessy X.O; or a RM45 Shopee voucher; or even an invitation to an exclusive live brand hosted experience, ‘The Odyssey Experience’ for 1200 points. The Odyssey Experience is personalised, unparalleled gastronomy event that includes a 4-course dinner where each dish represents one or more of the Seven Worlds of Hennessy X.O, allowing guests to truly understand the craft that goes into every bite of their meal — best paired with Hennessy X.O, of course!

For more information and exclusive updates, sign up on Hennessy’s Inner Club or connect with Hennessy through Hennessy Malaysia’s Facebook.