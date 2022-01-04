Limited edition bottles to get in time for Chinese New Year 2022

Usher the Year of the Tiger with these limited edition festive bottles perfect for whisky and cognac lovers.
In less than a month, we’ll be opening our doors for the arrival of the Tiger. And what better way to celebrate a prosperous Lunar New Year than to cheers to countless blessings with some of your favourite whiskies and cognacs. These are great digestifs that can be sipped slowly, neat or with ice, as you reunite with your loved ones after reunion dinners.
Leading makers like Martell, Johnnie Walker and Hennessy are also exciting the market with limited edition gift packs that are no less vibrant, colourful and keep-worthy. These include unique collaborations with artists and illustrators to create packages that are not only pleasing to the eye but carry a symbolic meaning akin to the spirit of Chinese New Year.
To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, there’s no better gift that limited edition bottles for the boozeheads (especially whisky and cognac lovers) in your life. Here are some to choose from.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Glenfiddich CNY Limited Edition Gift Pack
- Martell Noblige Limited Edition Giftset
- Royal Salute 21 Year Old CNY Edition
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label (Limited Edition CNY)
- John Walker & Sons King George V (Limited Edition CNY)
- John Walker & Sons XR21 (Limited Edition CNY)
- Hennessy X.O & V.S.O.P (Chinese New Year 2022)
1 /7
The last of a Rlon Wang-designed series trilogy, Chinese Lunar New Year will feature another limited-edition gift pack by Glenfiddich to embrace the occasion in an artistic celestial style. Designed by the rising Shenzhen-based illustrator, the festive packaging immerses into the endless horizons of possibility and opportunity for 2022, spotlighted by the iconic stag of the brand. Inside the box is an exquisite Glenfiddich Reserva Rum Cask 21Year Old — celebrated for its rich creamy and honey expressions. There are also the 12, 15 and 18 Year Old Malt Whisky variants available in limited-edition packs as well.
2 /7
In collaboration with renowned Chinese artist, Jacky Tsai, traditional Eastern leitmotifs with Western pop art collages are beautifully translated into the Martell Noblige Limited Edition giftset; illustrating Maison Martell’s flying swift and Jacky Tsai’s tiger celebrating their shared audacious spirit to mark the new year. Enjoy Martell Noblige cognac as a great digestif during reunion dinners, widely loved for it’s balanced warm notes and sweet stone fruit expressions.
3 /7
Celebrate the arrival of 2022 with Royal Salute’s annual 21 Year Old Chinese New Year Edition. This year, it features the stunning work of award-winning Chinese illustrator Feifei Ruan who is currently based in New York City. Feifei Ruan has drawn unique inspiration from Eastern classics with a nod to elements of sci-fi and fantasy to create a stunning gift pack that depicts the iconic lion of the maison. The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Chinese New Year Edition celebrates a momentous occasion of tradition and joy, welcoming good luck and prosperity for the year ahead with enchanting display of vim and vigour.
4 /7
Velvety smooth and vibrant, Johnnie Walker Blue Label expresses layers of fruit, spice and long, lingering smokiness in every sip. Intriciately crafted in some irreplaceable casks from long-closed “ghost” distilleries, the bottle is paired with intricate illustrations of Chinese artist Shan Jiang that pay homage to the Tiger as a symbol of strength and progress. The majestic animal is depicted with golden wings.
5 /7
The John Walker & Sons King George V is a rare combination of exquisite whiskies, crafted to celebrate the first Royal Warrant granted to Johnnie Walker back in the early 1900s. Marking the new beginning of the new year, the stunning design on this limited edition pack is inspired by the Oriental myth of the Bai Ze — featuring a beautiful illustration of the mythical creature that symbolises virtuousness, nobility and protection from evil.
6 /7
The beautiful artwork of the John Walker & Sons XR21 pack takes its cues from the well-known Chinese idiom, Master of the Pen and Sword. Visuals include stunning images of a dragon and a horse in an intricate dance to represent the yin and yang of life. Like finding harmony in balance, the John Walker & Sons XR21 is balanced and elegant, with intriguing layers of intensity that are both surprising and delightful. Sweet honey and tempered spices come cloaked in soft smoke with swirls of caramel and citrus zest coming together with hints of tobacco and dark raisins.
7 /7
A collaboration with internationally acclaimed artist Zhang Enli, Hennessy presents a vibrant artwork and original gift editions to celebrate the poetry, optimism and vitality of Chinese New Year. The abstract interpretation centres the tiger as an ancestral symbol of power, success, and confidence — with dynamic lines and vibrant colour. This year, he chooses to pay tribute to the tranquil beauty of the Charente River in Cognac, using it as a metaphor for transformation and the passage of time.