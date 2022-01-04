Limited edition bottles to get in time for Chinese New Year 2022

Usher the Year of the Tiger with these limited edition festive bottles perfect for whisky and cognac lovers.

In less than a month, we’ll be opening our doors for the arrival of the Tiger. And what better way to celebrate a prosperous Lunar New Year than to cheers to countless blessings with some of your favourite whiskies and cognacs. These are great digestifs that can be sipped slowly, neat or with ice, as you reunite with your loved ones after reunion dinners.

Leading makers like Martell, Johnnie Walker and Hennessy are also exciting the market with limited edition gift packs that are no less vibrant, colourful and keep-worthy. These include unique collaborations with artists and illustrators to create packages that are not only pleasing to the eye but carry a symbolic meaning akin to the spirit of Chinese New Year.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, there’s no better gift that limited edition bottles for the boozeheads (especially whisky and cognac lovers) in your life. Here are some to choose from.