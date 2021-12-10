Looking for green tea or yuzu inspired gin? Try KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin

KI NO BI gin celebrates its 5th anniversary with a special release – the KI NO BI GO Kyoto Dry Gin – plus special collaborations with local restaurants.

Translated to “The Beauty of the Seasons,” KI NO BI is the first craft gin coming out of Kyoto, Japan, that began thanks to its co-founders, husband-and-wife duo David Croll and Noriko Kakuda Croll together with business partner Marcin Miller. Inspired by the Japanese tradition, KI NO BI gin has the recognisably dry style of gin, injected with Japanese elements. Thus explaining its rice spirit base and use of pure ground water sourced from the famous sake-brewing district of Fushimi, infused with botanicals like yellow yuzu, hinoki wood chips, bamboo, gyokuro tea from the Uji region and green sanshō (Japanese peppercorn) berries – all sourced from Kyoto.

What is KI NO BI all about?

Despite being a relatively young label, KI NO BI is a growing favourite among gin aficionados and has garnered a number of accolades within the industry. Today, KI NO BI is enjoyed worldwide and has won numerous awards from prestigious international spirits competitions, including IWSC International Gin Producer of the Year.

In conjunction with the brand’s 5th anniversary, an exclusive 6 Elements Masterclass was held, which also saw the introduction of the limited edition KI NO BI GO, plus a brief on the promotions in-store for gin lovers in Malaysia.

During the masterclass, guests were introduced to the six elements used to create the various KI NO BI expressions – namely the KI NO BI, KI NO BI TEA and KI NO BI SEI. Among the six elements used to develop the spirit are the:

Base – consisting of juniper berry, orris, hinoki, accounting for over half the ingredients and setting the tone of the overall taste profile;

Citrus – Japanese yuzu with unique citrus notes reminiscent of tart mandarin; and lemon zest for its savoury lightly floral notes with undertones of sherbet and lemon sweets;

Herbal – sansho pepper, for a mildly spicy finish with an Oriental touch, and kinome leaves to elevate the aroma and flavour character of the spirit;

Spice – ginger, which adds a sharp and spicy kick;

Fruity & Floral – red shiso leaves and bamboo leaves lend a floral touch to the underlying aromas; and

Tea – the use of exceptional quality green tea (gyokuro), lets the flavours laces through the other distillates during the blending process and helps to bring about harmony and balance to the mixture.

KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin promotions