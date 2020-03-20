Online alcohol delivery services to try because the one-man party goes on

With the whole week spent working from home, it almost feels as though the weekend doesn’t exist. Bring some semblance of normalcy back by stocking up on some booze with these online alcohol delivery services in KL, because #essentials.
The Restricted Movement Order (RMO) in Malaysia has called for non-essential businesses to close. Quite unfortunately, bars are not considered an essential business to stay open, although we know a fair bit of people who will beg to differ.
Nonetheless, it’s only right that we stay at home instead of congregating at a bar with many other people who could be Coronavirus-carrying vessels. But that doesn’t mean the party has to stop – you can still get your fill of alcoholic drinks while quarantined at home, thanks to these alcohol delivery services in KL.
Your groceries are probably already settled, or you might have bought your meals via these food delivery services. Now it’s time for a different kind of self-care, especially since the weekend is approaching and you truly won’t have anything to do once working hours are over.
So pour yourself a glass of wine or make a nice gin & tonic – these alcohol deliveries will sort you out.
Your favourite artisanal spirits shop may have closed its brick-and-mortar shop in Desa Sri Hartamas, but lucky for all of us, they have decided to start doing deliveries. That’s right – you can get your funky gins, sipping tequilas, and more delivered right to your doorstep. You’re probably going to emerge from this restricted movement order a fantastic bartender.
Fancy yourself a wine connoisseur during our confinement times? Fuel that thought with a nice delivery from your friends at Cellar 18, purveyors of some fine wine and spirits. You’ll miss out on the tasting experience, but there’s free shipping if you purchase a minimum of 12 bottles of wine. If you’re living outside of the Klang Valley area, you only need to pay from RM20 for delivery fees.
If you love wining and dining at home, you’re probably already familiar with WineTalk, one of the earlier online wine merchants out there. Here you’ll be able to find great deals for wines, spirits, and also beer. Pick from a range of budget-friendly to some seriously fancy wine – whichever your mood feels for. Best of all, if you’re living within the Klang Valley, you can get your order delivered within 24 hours. That’s an even shorter turnaround than some online grocery stores here.
We love a shop that has a good selection and variety of wines, and Wine Connection has plenty. But what really gets our attention with Wine Connection is the three-hour delivery service available if you order before 6 pm.
Love a cold one? Then you’ll have to get on Drinkies, which has plenty of beer selection from the likes of Heineken and Guinness to ciders like Apple Fox. The more you buy here, the better – which is especially handy if you have a large family at home. Orders above RM120 get free delivery.
If spirits are your poison, then you’ll need to stock up at Boozeat. We’re talking about the likes of Roku Gin, Hendrick’s Gin, Nikka whisky, absinthe, and more available in this pandora’s box of a liquor store.
SB Wines, or St. Bordeaux Wines has a nice selection of wines and spirits. We’re tempted to get the reds, whites, and sparkling wines, but we’re also tempted to get some spirits to create some basic cocktails at home. Whatever your decision, know that the delivery fees are free.
While most alcohol merchants out there provide you with a variety of wines and spirits, it’s rare to find one that also sells sake. Kanpai Malaysia thankfully does, with a good mix of junmai daiginjo, junmai, fruit sake, and also shochu. Other than sake, the online merchant also has a selection of wines, spirits, and beer. And yes, the shop sells Corona beer too, if you want to feel the irony of your current situation.
The Straits Wine Company in Malaysia is known for having an amazing selection of fine wines, especially if you’re looking to treat yourself. If this is your form of self-care, we won’t judge – in fact, we might even ask you to share some with us once this whole situation blows over.
Are you feeling for a Patron tequila? Perhaps the latest Macallan Edition No. 5 whisky? There’s also a Yamazaki 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky available online at Albert Wines & Spirits Malaysia. What we’re trying to say is, you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Unfortunately, having a freshly-poured craft beer straight from the tap isn’t a luxury we can afford right now. Instead, what you can do is order your favourite craft beer from Farmer’s Bar. You’ll get your bottles on the same day if you order on weekdays before 4 pm.