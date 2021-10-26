Peter Gago of Penfolds on how affluent young wine drinkers are shaping the future of vino

With a depth of offers and choice on the forefront — and not forgetting, a zany bottle label design — wine has a huge cachet with the younger generation today, in particular the Gen-Z.

The Penfolds winemakers have upheld their enduring ‘House Style’ for over 177 years, and the latest 2021 release is yet another testament to it. Long adored for its aromatic complexity, intensely rich fruit and ripe tannins of shiraz, Grange’s winemaking techniques have stayed consistent since the first experimental vintages in the early 50s.

“The original aspiration for Grange was to create a red wine ‘capable of staying alive for a minimum of 20 years’,” says Peter Gago, Penfolds Chief Winemaker. “Tell that to sexagenarian vintages such as ’52, ’53, ’55 & ’62! Stunningly drinkable in 2021!”

The old adage ‘age like fine wine’ has never been more apt in moving forward, especially with Penfolds’ latest Australia Collection 2021. From what Gago has observed, the younger generation are highly affluent in luxury wines. In its entirety, this new release displays red wines of distinctive refinement and cellaring potential as well as white wines which similarly deliver on complexity and flavour.

As Penfolds welcomes the new collection in celebration of Grange’s 70th anniversary, Gago speaks to us about the young wine drinkers of today — especially the Gen-Zers — are shaping the future of wine drinking, and how Penfolds has adapted to how they produce, market and sell their wines to fit the demands of this new generation.