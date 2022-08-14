facebook
Rémy Martin XO and Lee Broom reinterpret the XO decanter
14 Aug 2022

Ronn Tan
Cognac house Rémy Martin and designer Lee Broom have collaborated on a limited edition re-creation of the classic XO glass decanter.

With an opulent, radiant blend of up to 400 eaux-de-vie (sourced in Petite and Grande Champagne), the Rémy Martin XO has quickly marked its spot as the signature and icon of its Cellar Master. More than four decades later since the iconic Rémy Martin XO glass decanter’s creation in 1981, the House has introduced a reinterpretation of the bottle. For the first time ever since its inception, Rémy Martin has teamed up with British creative Lee Broom, an award-winning furniture and lighting designer, for the inaugural and unprecedented project.

The limited-edition decanter — meticulously crafted by Lee Broom — is injected with a unique edge through carvings of hundreds of fine “starburst” cuts (inspired by icicles) into the indents of the bottle’s form.  Each cut symbolises one of the many eaux-de-vie within the Rémy Martin XO blend. For Lee’s reinterpretation, the British creative set out to convey the opulence of Rémy Martin XO and to amplify the radiance of the XO blend.

Remy Martin XO Lee Broom Decanter

The one-of-a-kind collaboration between Rémy Martin and Lee Broom — a display of synergy and seamless perfection — is followed by a fully immersive 3D-rendered mobile experience. Aimed to welcome visitors to dive into the sensorial world of Rémy Martin XO on ice, the mobile experience will also include a personalised Rémy Martin XO tasting guide so you can savour the cognac any time, anywhere, and with anyone you desire. The full mobile experience can be found here.

For more information about the limited edition Rémy Martin XO x Lee Broom decanter, head over to this website. You can also learn more about Lee Broom and the designer’s work here.

(All images by Rémy Martin)

