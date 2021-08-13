Review: Tasting Benriach’s Ten and Twelve single malt whisky expressions

My first time reviewing Benriach’s Ten and Twelve single malt whisky expressions.

What do The Macallan, The Glenlivet and Glenfiddich all have in common? To begin with, they originate from Scotland. They are whiskies (duh) – Scotch whiskies to be precise; and single malt Scotch whiskies from Speyside to be pedantic – and they happen to be highly recognisable names in the world of whisky. By that extension, they are also some of the fastest moving whiskies in the world.

The litany of Speyside whiskies of course goes beyond the aforementioned names. You might have heard of Glenrothes, The Balvenie, Mortlach and the likes. Even if you aren’t overly educated about Scotch and the nuances and differences between the 5 regions of Scotch whisky, you have had whisky in your life, it is terribly possible that what you had is a Speyside whisky.

(Photo: Benriach)

How to discern it without getting unreasonably technical? For one, a Speyside whisky is easy drinking, universally approachable and deliciously fruity. Yet, there is nothing simplistic about it. On the contrary, Speyside is revered for its sought-after and highly rated premium offerings. So exquisite in fact, several expressions have set records at auctions and many more have won awards at various spirits competitions.

We are quite blessed here in Malaysia that in spite of our relatively small drinking population, we – by which I mean those who can drink legally – punch well above our weight.

The principle of causality dictates that there are consequences to our action. With demand comes supply, and this runs in a circular motion. There are perks to our collective, excessive habit – an envious and almost an embarrassment plethora of whiskies to choose from. This brings me to Benriach.

You might think “this copy writer is trying his best to tempt me into splashing out on brands that I haven’t heard of even though I’m quite content with the ones I got,” and you might also think when I say Benriach is different, it is rather cliched. And it is – not cliched but different.

The distinctiveness of Benriach is manifold. It is compelling and provocative simply because the distillery is doing things atypical of its neighbours.

Benriach paints its barrels to identify the cask type (Photo: Benriach)

What makes Benriach, Benriach?

Located on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside, the distiller draws spring water from a mineral-rich aquifer that lies in the ground.

It is one of a handful of distilleries in Scotland that still persist with floor malting, where after small batches of barley are steeped in water, before they are spread across the floor and turned by hand to ensure optimal germination during the malting season.

It uses a unique 4 water mashing cycle which helps extract all the sugars from the grist which will be transformed into its spirit.

Though it is a personification of Speyside, unlike its neighbours, Benriach has a long-standing tradition of distilling other styles – classic unpeated, Highland peated and triple distilled.

Also, unlike other distilleries which favour overwhelmingly ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks for maturation, Benriach marries an eclectic selection of casks, including but not limited to new oak, Jamaican rum, Sauternes, Port, Madeira and beyond. Often, up to three or four divergent cask types.

Now with a refreshed stable of whiskies, it exemplifies why Benriach stands apart from the rest. Find out my review below and if you harbour the intention of making a purchase, you are entitled to a small discount.

