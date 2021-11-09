Spiced gin, luxury sake and extraordinary Syrian wine for your Christmas 2021 celebration:

Hailing from Sweden, a Scandinavian country bordering the rumoured residence of Santa Claus, Hernö has been amassing a cabinet of accolades thanks to its range of gins ferociously nodding to the London Dry expression. With the Pink BTL Gin, Hernö raises the ante with extra-seductive floral and citrusy notes delivered by pink botanicals in the shape of strawberries and rose petals. Fresher, spicier and more juniper-forward than a typical gin, this unique expression is also rounder and smoother thanks to its meticulous distillation process.

Wholly Spirits, a Malaysian retailer of Hernö, recently inaugurated a gin subscription programme. You will receive a curated box comprising a selected gin, mixers and garnishes. Lasting 3, 6 or 9 month, the Gin Box costs RM350, while the Gin Box+ is priced at RM450.

What a brilliant way to kick start Christmas 2021, no?