SUI, a new gin by The House of Suntory is now available in Malaysia

Meet SUI Gin — the latest spirit by The House of Suntory. Now in Malaysia, the Japanese gin is a great addition to all sorts of meals.

On the lookout for a crafty spirit that complements every meal? Although it might seem like it’s hard to come by, a very recent arrival might just do the trick. Described as possessing a clear and refreshing taste by its maker, this hot new centre of attention is said to suit any occasion and flavour. So, what actually is it? We present to you the latest “magical being” in town — a gin-nie in a bottle!

Now, let’s get to know this all-encompassing entity. A world class gin crafted by The House of Suntory (the legendary producer behind Roku Gin), SUI is a gin for each and every gin enthusiast. For its unique and distinctive characteristics, SUI — packaged in a 700ml bottle and named after the Kingfisher — isn’t just made by putting together eight traditional gin botanicals, comprising lemon peel, bitter orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom, angelica root, angelica seed, coriander seed, and juniper berry. Its specialty lies in the addition of ginger, green tea, and yuzu — three well-known Japanese botanicals that add flair and pizzazz to SUI Gin.

Wondering how the spirit tastes? Fret not, we have you covered. On the nose, SUI Gin exudes a rejuvenating union of yuzu citrus with traditional botanicals. Emanating a hint of green tea on the palate, each sip brings a smooth and rich mouthfeel. As for the finish, expect a delightful amalgamation of the sharp elements of traditional botanicals with ginger’s peppery undertones. Are you intrigued yet?

Created to satisfy palates from all over the world, the beverage is said to pair with all kinds of food. Be it Japanese or not, The House of Suntory suggests matching the gin with treats such as yakitori, noodles, edamame, paté, curries, salmon, and dumplings. If you’re feeling adventurous, why not try experiencing the gin with your favourite dishes? #MixAndMatch.

Although enjoyable in more ways than one, The House of Suntory has also introduced SUI Gin and Soda, a highball drink with chilled soda water. As for additional touches, options to consider include yuzu marmalade, lychee, ginger, and calamansi pandan. Sounds like a tasty fun-venture in the making.

SUI Gin will be available for purchase at select retail outlets, including AEON Big, Urban Fresh, De Market, The Food Merchant, Mercato, BIG, Sunshine, Village Grocer, and Jaya Grocer. You can also get it online, at The Good Stuff, Wholly Spirit, and Whiskery. Enjoy and remember to drink responsibly!

(Photos by The House of Suntory)