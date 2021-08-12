Bar United introduces its latest feature, Bar Hop to help your favourite local bars weather through the pandemic and bring a new drinking experience to your home.

Much has been talked about KL’s first virtual drinking playground — Bar-United, an interactive virtual bar and entertainment platform initiated by Chivas Regal last year in response to the pandemic. In its first year anniversary, Bar-United continues to reimagine its consumer experience with its latest feature, Bar Hop, which features different themes and offerings from participating bars.

Bar Hop is inspired by traditional ‘pub crawl’ concept, bringing its own virtual adaptation that enables Bar-United users to enjoy offerings from more than one bar in a single purchase and delivery order. With daily movements being extremely controlled and limited, chances are, you may not be able to visit your favourite bars anytime soon. Here’s where Bar-United Bar Hop comes in — allowing users to discover these hot spots and reconnect with these bars through the virtual platform.

Benny Tsang, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Malaysia, reiterates that the Bar Hop initiative is also part of the brand’s mission to continue supporting the local F&B community in the toughest of times. At the same time, the idea is also to offer Malaysians new and unique experiences through Bar-United.

“Our main goal is to keep the F&B industry and consumers connected. We wanted to find a way to also replicate certain experiences that we might miss during a lockdown. Bar-hopping with friends was always a good way for drinkers to explore new places and try different experiences in one night, so it made sense to replicate the concept on Bar-United.” shares Tsang. “We believe it is a one-of-a-kind feature and one that we look forward to evolving in time.”

The Bar-United Bar Hop feature is currently a virtual experience which will evolve into a hybrid experience once FMCO restrictions have loosened and dine-ins are allowed again. Eventually, Bar-United users will have a choice to either enjoy the Bar Hop from the comfort of their homes or physically visit the individual bars with a drink, pre-ordered on Bar-United, waiting for them.

Kicking off the Bar-United Bar Hop is the first of four themes, Lokal Hop, which celebrates local flavours, and features seven participating bars — Frank’s Bar, The Cabinet, Concubine, Jann, Bar Tailor, Dissolved Solids, and Three X Co. Other themes users can look forward to are In The Neighbourhood, Ultimate Cocktails and Chasing Spirits.

As part of the Bar Hop, users will be given a Bar-United Bar Hop Passport that lists the different promotions and offerings available under each theme from the participating bars. Users will have a chance to win Lucky Draw prizes and limited-edition merchandise if they complete a minimum of four promotion purchases within that particular theme.

You can show your support to the local Food & Beverage and Entertainment industry by logging onto www.bar-united.my. For more information, on Bar-United and Chivas Regal, visit Bar- United Instagram, or the Chivas Malaysia Facebook page.