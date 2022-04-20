Take your mama out to these chic cocktail bars in KL this Mother’s Day

What’s better than treating your modern mum to hotel buffets? Cocktail bar hop in KL.

You might be a regular at some of KL’s fanciest watering holes. But does your mum who always prays that you come home safely know where exactly you are? Share your secrets, snap some beautiful #OOTD shots and invite her into your world this Mother’s Day.

Ladies-friendly cocktail bars in KL where you will feel safe and welcome in 2022:

Her House

Sequestered in a heritage tenement, an edifice along the street famous for its steamboat, claypot chicken rice and old-school shop lots turned modern restaurants, Her House is so named because its operators wanted a safe space for women to hang out. Its inviting atmosphere is Instagram-worthy with a neon light-vivified entrance, wherein lies plush seating and a relaxed ambiance. Come for the experiential omakase cocktails and stay for the hot finger food.

The draw of the place is that you get to choose the liquors (cognac, vodka, tequila, fortified wine, etc) and taste profile of the drink (sweet, sour, savoury, spicy, etc), while the rest is the prerogative of the experienced bartender, who will explain how the drink is made when it is served.

Located at 63 D, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Her House opens 4pm-12am daily. Call 017-227 3220 to reserve.

Jann

Located in Petaling Street’s swankiest hotel and boasting tall, cavernous interiors which invite ample natural light, Jann sets the standard of an amicable yet chic bar. The floor-to-ceiling window, coupled with masonry architecture and a sprinkle of Peranakan touches, makes Jann one of the best places to luxuriate with a cocktail in hand anywhere in KL.

Jann hasn’t overlooked its unique location enveloped by culture, history and buzz. Its menu is curated bearing the influence of Chinatown, including the neighbourhood’s street food stalls that have become legendary. The cocktails are made from soya cincau, longan and luo han guo, teh tarik and more. On top of those, another speciality of Jann is tea-infused gin (lapsang souchong, eight treasures, English breakfast, etc), which is as lovely as it sounds.

While you’re there, grab some fine teas from Lady Yi’s Tea House so you can brew at home or simply as gifts for your loved ones.

Located at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown, 2, Jalan Balai Polis, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Jann opens 4pm-12am daily. Click here to reserve.

Bar Trigona

An award-winning bar – one of the best in Asia to boot – can’t go awry. The classiest bar in KL should be the place for some dress-to-kill. From international designers to celebrity bartenders, no expense is spared when it comes to festooning Bar Trigona with exacting standards. Its exclusive address means that you can continue from a brunch or a lunch to happy hours.

What we like apart from the billion dollar vista over KLCC and sleek interiors are signature cocktails masterfully crafted from ingredients indigenous to Malaysia – gula Melaka, pandan, lemongrass and more.

Bar Trigona is located at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur, 145, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur. It opens every day 5pm-12am, except Mondays. Call 03-2382 8670 to reserve.

PS150

The pioneering cocktail bar in KL remains as popular as ever despite the revolving door many bars in Petaling Street tend to suffer. Hidden from the bustling street that also houses other established bars and restaurants such as Botak Liquor and Chocha Foodstore, PS150 is decorated simply, reflecting earnestly the working class culture and rusticity that once shaped Chinatown before its metamorphosis into a hipster’s idyll.

Its unpretentiousness endears, so do its accessible cocktails. PS150 is one of the best bars in KL to order Junglebird, while its range of cocktails is often on the tropical and floral end, perfect to simmer down the evening heat.

PS150 is located at Ground Floor, 150, Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur. It opens daily 6pm-12am. Click here to reserve.

Wet Deck

Boasting an open-air concept elevated by a massive swimming pool, gazebos, and encircled by KL’s stunning skyscrapers, while Wet Deck might seem far too happening for a family day out, anyone will be enamoured by the expansive views. If thumping music doesn’t appeal to you, drop by early where you can waltz around the Wet Deck with drinks of your choice in hand to fully appreciate its felicitous location.

We love the inclusive cocktail menu that caters to anyone be it vegan, health-conscious or simply prepared to spend ad libitum. Freshly shucked oysters, hot from the grill seafood and bottles of champagne? Absolutely.

Wet Deck is located at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur, 121, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur. It opens daily 10am-12am. Click here to reserve.

