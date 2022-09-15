Talented Malaysians team up for the launch of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

The House of Cognac Fine Champagne, Rèmy Martin announces collaboration with seven talented Malaysians, five renowned cocktail bars and two culinary experts to celebrate the launch of Rèmy Martin 1783 Accord Royal.

It is not everyday that you can get seven extraordinary Malaysians who excel in their respective crafts, five renowned cocktail bars who are all in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list and extended list, as well as two culinary experts, all under one roof.

In the spirit of #TEAMUPFOREXCELLENCE, Rèmy Martin has rallied these talented Malaysians to narrate a collective story of success while capturing the aspirations of a new generation that knows no boundaries. This couldn’t have happened at any better time than at the launch of Rèmy Martin 1783 Accord Royal.

For almost three centuries, the house of Rèmy Martin has pursued one ambition: to reveal the best of nature, the talent of craftsmen, and its Cognac heritage. The bottle in question is Rèmy Martin 1783 Accord Royal, a cognac so extraordinary that it was named after the royal approval granted to the House by King Louis XV of France in 1738.

The cognac carries a distinctive oaky taste due to the long, soft barrel toasting that teases out subtle notes of vanilla and brioche. The unique woody profile is elevated with oak casks from the forests of Limousin. The wide grains allows more exchanges between the wood and the eaux-de-vie, resulting in a broader and richer aromatic expression.

A Celebration of Local Talents

Teaming up for excellence are TNTCO, one of the most established streetwear label in Malaysia; Threee Production (3P), a dance group consisting of Danny Lee, Caven Tang and Kevin Ong; rapper Dato’ Maw; Sarawak-born singer-songwriter, Claudia Tan; Legosam, the country’s most successful break dancer; mural artist Wilson Ng; and Tan Wing Jet, former national basketball player with a host of accolades to boot.

All seven entities teamed up in a film to create unforgettable moments, as they worked together to make up different components to the cinematography. From lyrics to singing, dance moves to brush strokes, the pumped-up video has definitely captured the spirit of Rèmy Martin to the tee.

The launch of the new bottle also sees exclusive collaborations with five of the country’s most celebrated bars and bartenders. They include David Hans (Head Bartender and Co-founder of Three X Co); CK Kho (Head Bartender & Founder of Coley Cocktail Bar); Koh Yung Shen (Head Bartender and Founder of Backdoor Bodega); Julian Benjamin Brigget (Assistant Bar Manager of Bar Trigona); and Anand Pirinyuang (General Manager of Junglebird). In fact, they are all part of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list and extended 50-100 list this year.

These respective bars have also created unique cocktails made with the latest Rèmy Martin 1783 Accord Royal — so be sure to hit the bars and tipple the night away.

And if you’re in the mood for food, Xiao-Ly Koh (Pastry Chef and Founder of Xiao by Crustz) as well as Chef Raymond Tham (Co-owner and Head Chef of Beta KL) have both created unique recipes especially with the Rèmy Martin 1783 Accord Royal. Koh has put together the Rèmy Mont Blanc while Tham presents the Smoked Tongkol Fish Rilette.

Excited to try these delicious creations made with Rèmy Martin 1783 Accord Royal? Head over to the respective outlets to find out more.