The best alcohol delivery services in KL and PJ offering exceptional gin selections

The past couple of years have seen the proliferation of alcohol delivery services in KL and PJ, but which are the best when it comes to gin?

Thanks or no thanks, the lockdown has invariably made drinking at home a ritual. Whether you’re still working from home looking to unwind after a long day or entertaining bosom buddies by hosting them in domestic confines, a full inventory for your home bar is the bare minimum. No one wants to leave early and feel less than 100% pleased because the water runs dry, or worse, thinking you are an inadequate host. Before you even send out the invitation, go through the list below and start ordering.

6 alcohol delivery services in KL and PJ with the best gin selections in 2022:

Albert Wines

Better known for its decent selection of 90+ point wines, Albert Wines also carries a range of popular gins (Bombay Sapphire, Tanqueray, Broker’s and Hendrick’s), craft gins (Peddlers, Four Pillars and Ki No Bi), and premium mixers (Double Dutch) at unbeatable prices. What we like is that delivery is free with purchase over RM199, promotions such as additional discounts take place frequently, and the option of having your spirits delivered in as little as 3 hours.

What to get: Broker’s London Dry Gin, Bombay Sapphire Sunset London Dry Gin, No. 3 London Dry Gin, Peddlers Shanghai Craft Gin, Hendrick’s Orbium Gin and Double Dutch Indian Tonic.

Buy now

Pernod Ricard

Why buy from distributors when you can get them delivered straight to your doorsteps from the owner of the gin brands? Pernod Ricard carries anything between quintessential London Dry expressions and Japanese boutique gin creations. Since the platform is operated by Shopee, you also get rewarded with each purchase (Shopee Coins). Cashback and discount vouchers are offered intermittently. Shipping is free nationwide subject to minimum spend.

What to get: Beefeater 24 London Dry Gin, Monkey 47 Dry Gin, KI NO TEA Kyoto Dry Gin and KI NO BI GO Kyoto Dry Gin.

Buy now

Diageo

A purveyor of Gordon’s and Tanqueray, both acclaimed London Dry distillers, Diageo runs its own e-commerce platform on Shopee. You don’t have to worry about unscrupulous products and subpar delivery. In addition, you also earn Shopee Coins with every purchase. Cashback and discount vouchers are offered from time to time, so keep an eye out for it. Shipping is free nationwide subject to minimum spend.

What to get: Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Tanqueray No. 10 Gin and Gordon’s London Dry Gin.

Buy now

Single and Available

Although Single and Available is sought out by connoisseurs for its impressive whisky inventory, the distributor/importer also brings in unique craft gins from countries such as Spain, France and Colombia. Their unorthodox elements include grape-based spirits, rum cask maturation, among others, thus imparting certain characteristics not found in London Dry but are no less delicious. If you’re inquisitive and daring, you will want to explore what the platform offers. Delivery within the Klang Valley is complimentary for purchase in excess of RM288 and might take up to 3 working days.

What to get: Sorgin Yellow Château Rochemorin Bordeaux Gin, Dictador Colombian Treasure Aged Gin, Osmoz Citrus Gin and Secret Garden Lavender & Echinacea Gin

Buy now

Wholly Spirits

Anything boutique, you will find it here. Wholly Spirits carries overwhelmingly fine alcohol produced in small batches. Independent producers tend to be bolder and so experimental expressions dominate the line-up. You will find Eiling Lim’s creations indicative of her Malaysian roots, box office magnet Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin which is highly rated, and Hernö Gin which has won numerous awards worldwide. Shipping to a Klang Valley address is free for purchase above RM500 and products are dispatched in as little as 3 working days.

What to get: Aviation American Gin, Eiling Lim Nasty Nangka Gin, Brookie’s Byron Slow Gin, Berkeley Square London Dry Gin, and Hernö Juniper Cask Gin.

Buy now

Whisky.my

One of the largest alcoholic drinks e-commerce platforms in Malaysia, Whisky.my offers an almost endless selection of gins catering to any palate. You will encounter the expected such as Bombay Sapphire and Gordon’s intermingling with premium gins such as Caorunn, Portobello Road, The Botanist and more. Free delivery is offered for purchase above RM350. For KL-lites, you can expect to receive your order as rapid as the next working day.

What to get: Caorunn Highland Strength Gin, Roku Gin, Portobello Road No 171 Gin, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Alkkemist Gin.

Buy now

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

All images of the gin delivery in KL article by respective brands