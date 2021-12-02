The latest attraction at Resorts World Genting is an enormous beer bar

Don’t be shy about breaking into song the next time you pay a pilgrimage to Resorts World Genting. Edelweiss has inaugurated the massive Alps bar at one of the coolest places in Malaysia.

Fans of Edelweiss can now #FeelTheAlps at The Alps bar, all the way up in Genting Highlands, where they can enjoy the wheat beer just like it’s meant to be.

Why you should make a beeline for the Alps bar at Resorts World Genting?

Edelweiss, the premium wheat beer born in the Alps, has embarked on its #FeelTheAps journey to inspire fans to actively seek new discoveries and a fresh outlook in their lives and cities. As such, Edelweiss continues to introduce refreshing experiences into the city with the launch of the Edelweiss flagship outlet, The Alps bar, in Genting Highlands – located at Sky Avenue Mall.

The modern and sophisticated bar is majestically decked out to depict the essence of the Alps. Another highlight is the breath-taking view experienced from the first floor as patrons enjoy a cold pint of Edelweiss that truly elevates the #FeelTheAlps experience to new heights.

Every corner of The Alps bar is Instagrammable for guests to capture their #FeelTheAlps experience. You can look forward to delectable Austrian dishes to accompany ice-cold refreshing Edelweiss, and to top it off, there are a plethora of exciting claw machines to score exclusive prizes such as free stays in Genting Highlands, food and beverage vouchers, an at-home blade machine experience, and various other Edelweiss merchandises.

“Edelweiss wants to inspire its fans to explore new adventures and experiences, and our aim is to provide different drinking experiences to our drinkers. As such, with the opening of our flagship outlet, The Alps, our fans’ experiences will reach greater altitudes with every sip of Edelweiss, especially when they get to pour themselves a cold one from the blade machine,” says Heineken Malaysia marketing director Pablo Chabot.

The #FeelTheAlps Edelweiss experience is not only available at The Alps bar in Genting Highlands, but also at various pop-up bars in Penang, Johor, and the Klang Valley. Updates on the pop-up bars can be found on Edelweiss’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Get Edelweiss delivered to you now

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Edelweiss. The story first appeared on August Man Malaysia