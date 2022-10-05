The launch of The Macallan M Copper in KL was a star-studded affair

The Macallan M Copper’s recent launch event in GMBB KL saw a myriad of notable personalities in attendance — paying homage to Curiously Small Spirit Stills of the distillery.

Released as part of The Macallan M collection, a range of limited release single malt whiskies, The Macallan M Copper is a tribute to one of The Macallan’s six foundation stones (Six Pillars). Integral for the making of The Macallan’s whisky, this specific release is an ode to the Curiously Small Spirit Stills.

Due to their size and shape, the copper stills help create a rich and robust whisky character. Since The Macallan‘s inception, the Curiously Small Spirit Stills have been pivotal to the brand’s distillation process. The other five components of the Six Pillars include Natural Colour, Mastery, The Estate, Exceptional Oak Casks, and Sherry Seasoning.

The Macallan M Copper 2022 Release — comprising 42% ABV — is said to exude nuances of sweet banana, pear, white peach, malty biscuit, marshmallow, and vanilla with a hint of citrus lemon on the nose. On the palate, however, expect hints of pear drops, caramelised banana, sherbet, malt, and spiced oak​.

Guests at the launch of The Macallan M Copper 2022 (bottled in a handcrafted Lalique copper coloured crystal decanter) experienced these unique and complex flavour profiles. Held at GMBB Kuala Lumpur on 29 September 2022, the occasion was attended by the likes of Venice Min, Aaron Chin, January So, Ken Ng, Jen Tang, Jojo Goh, Daniel Lim, and Timothy Tiah.

The personalities sipped on specially created cocktails such as The M and The Spey as well as enjoyed a five-course tasting menu curated by Chef Raymond Tham. Dishes included concoctions like Japanese Oyster with Kedondong Sorbet and Lemon Grass; Chanterelles with Truffles, Garum, and Pâté Feuilletée; Lobster with Jerusalem Artichoke and Asparagus or Miyazaki Wagyu A5 with Quinoa, Asparagus, and Raisin Jus or Aubergine with Jerusalem Artichoke, Saikyo Miso, and 24 Months Parmigiano Reggiano; as well as St. Domingue Single Origin Chocolate with Hazelnut, Gianduja, and Late Summer Cherry.

Accompanied by The Macallan Brand Ambassador Jeremy Lee, the dishes were paired with distinctive whisky options. Appetisers were served with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old whereas mains came with The Macallan M Black. Of course, The Macallan M Copper comes into the picture too, experienced alongside the desserts.

For more information about The Macallan M Copper, visit this website.

(Images by The Macallan)