The new bars in KL you should check out before 2022 ends

For your next bar adventure in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya, check out the lineup we’ve curated for you.

Down for a tipple or two? This past year alone has witnessed a tremendous growth within the Malaysian bar scene — with the debuts of various quality-driven openings. Cocktail aficionados and wine enthusiasts have a plethora of fresh options to visit whether it’s for a drink after a long day at work or for celebrations with loved ones.

From establishments by seasoned artisans such as Shawn Chong and Shirmy Chan to creative and exciting spots like Penrose and Panggung, there are just so many new bars to visit. Now, let’s take a look at some of the latest bars you need to check out before 2022 ends.

Ps. Remember to drink responsibly and not drive when you drink.