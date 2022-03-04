Try these lesser-known Burgundy wines that are equally stunning

On the agenda is Cristal 2009, Domaine Bruno Clair, Marsannay « Les Longeroies » 2014, and more.

The month of February calls for a celebration. Apart from celebrating Chinese New Year, it was also a rejoice that my husband and I were finally on Malaysian soil after two years. It was time to invite a few friends to our unoccupied new abode and pop some bottles open from our stacked wine fridge – also an excuse to make space for more wine purchases! I’m sure the wines had a good sleep for two years as some of them are ready to be drunk as we speak.

A typical celebration is not complete without a bottle of bubbly and to that tradition, we popped open a bottle of Cristal 2009. It was a bottle that had been well-aged and was certainly ready for the evening. To pair with the beautiful Cristal 2009, we had some cold cuts and also a box of huge, juicy and plump Japanese Migaki-Ichigo strawberries from Miyagi Prefecture.

Wine reviews: Louis Roederer Cristal 2009 champagne, Domaine Bruno Clair wines and more

Cristal 2009

The delicate sweetness of the strawberries and the translucent, shimmering gold of Cristal demonstrating ripeness, richness and elegance were a perfect match. There was lots of purity, a stunning bouquet of stone fruits, toasted bread and chalky minerals that made this champagne so crisp, complex and impeccably balanced. It was a very elegant champagne to start the evening!

Domaine Bruno Clair wines

The theme of the evening was a horizontal tasting of some burgundy wines from Domaine Bruno Clair. Bruno’s grandfather was Joseph Clair, originally from Santenay who together with his wife Marguerite Daü, created one of Burgundy’s most celebrated domaines, Clair-Daü. One could say that Bruno is vigneron’s vigneron; knowledgeable and thoughtful.

With his longtime enologist Philippe Brun, they show respect for tradition and deep understanding of the vineyards with openness to new techniques and with a constant drive to bring improvements. Although he uses organic practices in his vineyards, he has never bothered with the certification. His range of wines garners a lot of respect within Burgundy due to his reputation. As attentive to the Marsannays as they are to Bonnes-Mares and Clos de Bèze, the wines at Bruno Clair are consistent in quality, reasonably priced and ageworthy.

The 2014 vintage in Burgundy is a complicated one due to hail and poor flowering, which led to a substantial crop loss. Due to the weather conditions, this vintage is more of an expression of grapes – juicy, with concentrated acidity, refreshing, and a good balance of body and structure. It’s also one of my favourite lesser vintages in Burgundy because of the lush fruit and expression of terroir. To me, it’s the sexy side of Burgundy.

Marsannay « Les Longeroies » 2014

Marsannay is perched on the northernmost location of Côte de Nuits. This is the only appellation village to produce classified wines of all three colours: rosé, red and white. Some of the top Marsannay vineyards include Clos du Roy and Les Longeroies. Les Longeroies – meaning long and narrow – is actually a large vineyard spanning a kilometre from north to south. Domaine Bruno Clair owns 1.6 ha, consisting of several small parcels throughout Bas des Longeroies, one of the three large parcels of this vineyard. Some of the oldest vines – over 70 years old – of the domaine are here.

The bottle was bought sometime before the pandemic and has been laying in our wine fridge untouched for about 2 years. Twas was the right moment to pop open the bottle. The drinking window of this wine should be about now.

In the glass, the wine displays a bright red cherry colour with a sublime interplay of strawberry and raspberry notes. On the nose, I detected some violets as well. On the palate, it is incredibly refreshing, dominated by sweet flavours of red berries and the right amount of tannins. It’s a wine with both power and finesse. And I find that the price of this bottle is very reasonable, making it a perfect value for drinking wine from a reputable producer. It was indeed a wine made to be put away for a few years.

Many experts think that this is one of the prime candidates for a promotion to Premier Cru status, a process Marsannay vignerons are well undertaking and this parcel is indeed a candidate.

Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru « Clos Saint-Jacques » 2014

There’s an interesting story to this noble parcel located at the mouth of the Combe de Lavaux, where the hill turns from a more southern to a more eastern exposure. Tradition has it that the name was given to the area a long time ago, after a stone statue of Saint Jacques was found in the Clos Saint-Jacques. Many people thought that this exceptional parcel ought to be Grand Cru, but it was listed as a Premier Cru due to an administrative oversight. According to Jasper Morris, “At the time of the [1930s] classification the Clos was entirely owned by the snobbish Comte de Moucheron, who did not deign to fill in the forms necessary to apply for grand cru (or indeed any other) category.” Nobody else was going to propose grand cru status on his behalf, so premier cru became it.

The vineyard was sold in 1954. It was divided in strips running the full elevation to Rousseau, Fourrier, Clair-Dau, and Esmonin where each obtained a complete slice of the terroir. In 1985, Domaine Clair-Dau was split up, and half of their Clos Saint Jacques was sold to Jadot. Domaine Bruno Clair owns 1 ha of this vineyard where half the vines were planted in 1957 and the other half in 1972.

This wine of the 2014 vintage is highly rated. Professional reviewers give it somewhere between 93 and 96 points. It has a nice bright red hue with a captivating bouquet of red berries, dried roses and earthy notes. The palate is medium-bodied with succulent, pure red berry fruit tinged with spice, and a hint of orange marmalade and salty minerality. The bottle was decanted for 4 hours to allow the wine to take in more air. I believe this bottle should have a long cellaring quality.

The wine is pure class. It delivers exactly what you would expect from a vineyard of this calibre. This wine was served to my guests together with the quintessentially French tomate farcies, which is a dish typically made at home by stuffing tomatoes with minced beef.

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2014

The appellation Bonnes-Mares lies just south of the Clos de Tart, the neighbouring Grand Cru in Morey-St-Denis, forming a rectangle between the hollowed hillsides of Morey and Chambolle. Of the total 15.06 ha, more of it lies in the territory of Chambolle-Musigny compared to Morey-St-Denis consisting of only 1.52 ha. There used to be more on the Morey side, but since it was within the walls of the Clos de Tart, it became part of Clos de Tart in 1965. Its exposition is easterly and its altitude averages between 250 and 280 metres. The Bonnes-Mares plots of Bruno Clair are on Morey-St.-Denis, next to Clos de Tart, where two-thirds of these vines were planted between 1965 and 1978 with a terroir of white limestone soil.

The 2014 Bonnes Mares Grand Cru has a garnet hue, tight on the nose at first, but it blossoms into a scent of cranberries, persimmons, earth, granite, tangerines, and dried flowers and herbs. It exhibits immense concentration and layered flavours, a medium body and slightly dense texture with pleasing tannins. A wine of finesse with a superb finish that goes on and on. However, this is a wine which needs patience because it should be decanted about 5–6 hours before sipping. Just close your eyes and savour as the flavours unfold.

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2014

Out of the 15.40 ha, Bruno Clair owns a little short of 1 ha here (0.98 ha to be exact). Chronologically, Clos de Bèze existed before Chambertin where the monastery at Bèze, north of Dijon, received a donation of existing vineyards shortly after its founding in 630. The parcels of this domaine lie in the northern third of the vineyard. Two-thirds of the vines were planted in 1912 (with narrower and more irregular rows than what is customary today, and therefore with slightly higher density) and the rest in 1972. The slope is steeper, resulting in better drainage and it dries quicker in wetter conditions. The rows go the entire slope. Therefore, Bruno’s example is a complete embodiment of the terroir.

This wine displays a bright medium red colour with a nose of black plums, cranberries, perfumed bouquet, spicy notes and rose petals. The oak is well integrated and it has touches of minerality, seaweed and black olives. The wine has been decanted for 5–6 hours. This has been proved to be very beneficial as the wine is robust yet very refined and elegant. This wine is upfront, fruity backed by fine-grained tannins. For a big wine like this, long cellaring is definitely recommended. For me, it drinks really well now. It’s a wine suitable to be paired with duck or game.

This domaine indeed deserves to be more widely known judging from the quality of wine they produce. If only they were based in Gevrey-Chambertin rather than in Marsannay, the wines of Bruno would have been more internationally renowned and sought after. As I’m writing this article, we are on a mission in Kuala Lumpur to find and taste as many different Burgundy wines as we can find through importers, retailers and restaurants. Burgundy is still a wine that is far less appreciated in Malaysia compared to Bordeaux. Therefore I take this mission upon myself knowing it presents a massive challenge for a Burgundy lover like me.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature image credit: Pierre Ducher on Unsplash. All other images including Cristal 2009 by Eiling Lim