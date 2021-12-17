Unleash the tiger with these exquisite whiskies and cognacs for Chinese New Year 2022

Shopping for whiskies for Chinese New Year 2022?
In a protracted blink of an eye, Chinese New Year 2022 is ready to bend around the corner. Just a little over a month after the profusion of merrymaking during Christmas where mulled wine and Eggnog are copiously consumed, it is another round of conviviality over whisky (or cognac) and card games where one chances his luck to parlay loose change into Ang Pow-worthy returns.
Furthermore, gifting is a much-vaunted tradition of Chinese New Year. Presenting a valuable gift in an auspicious colour such as red or gold gains you some valuable brownie points, thereby making you a gracious guest. In the same vein, treating your guest to fine liquids is expected of a generous host.
Naturally, it bears the question:
Which whiskies and cognacs should you get for Chinese New Year 2022 celebrations?
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Poised, exquisite and a flacon beautifully crafted in terracotta, the highly prized limited-edition Royal Salute draws from the Malbec wine barrel from Argentina. Like all other Royal Salute whiskies, where precursors are aged for at least 21 years old before they are blended into a symphony, but unlike any other, the Polo Estancia Edition is finished in wine barrels to attain that unmistakable wine bouquet – faint whiffs of berries and chocolate – without straying afar from the typical flavour characterising the whisky.
Priced at RM815, it is available in limited quantities at selected retailers as well as via direct purchase through Trisha Kuck (trisha.kuck@pernod-ricard.com or 016-428 4403).
Every Chinese New Year, Royal Salute aptly releases its cornerstone Signature Blend housed in an artistic festive box, featuring a medley of expressive motifs, in limited numbers. The Chinese New Year 2022 edition is a marriage of red and gold in many shades, while the flacon is imbued in seductive burgundy.
Royal Salute was initially created in 1953 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The Signature Blend is a sumptuous orchestra of rich, fruity and sweet fragrance, and a hint of masculine smokiness, spices and nuttiness.
Paying tribute to the various Chinese clans who are an ingrained foundation of Malaysian society, the XR 21 Legacy Collection spans Hokkien, Cantonese, Teow Chew, Foochow, Hainan and Hakka, each beaming with elements reflective of a particular Chinese clan on the packaging. Blended from the exclusive Johnnie Walker reserve of rare whiskies, all of which have been matured for a full 21 years, XR 21 is balanced and elegant, with a zesty, sweet and complex finish.
Red is synonymous with good fortune and no one will turn down your generosity if you offer them the cognac matured in red barrels. The reason the barrel is red lies in the unique scarlet hue developed by the aged wood. Rounded but intense, the cognac blossoms into a bouquet of peaches and sweet spices courtesy of the influence by the wood of the russet barrels.
5 /5
Hennessy’s Chinese New Year 2022 celebration is a cognac splendidly reimagined by Chinese artist Zhang Enli. Widely recognised for his abstract work revolving around the reimagination of unremarkable everyday objects, the prolific artist remakes the packaging into a canvas drawn from the strength of nature, of which the tiger embodies, through Chinese brush painting techniques. The celebratory release is available in several expressions – VSOP, X.O and Paradis.
All images by respective brands